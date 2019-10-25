Teresa Carden has never been diagnosed with cancer, but she watched as her mother suffered through breast cancer not once, but twice.
“When doctors found a pea-sized lump on my mom, it quickly turned into the size of grapefruit, but they caught it early,” Carden said. “She had a mastectomy and every time I saw her, it reminded me of what she went through.”
Carden said it was hard to relate to what her mother was going through, and she wanted to create a group for those who have been diagnosed with cancer, are caregivers or family, to have a safe place to share their experiences and find others that can relate.
“What is amazing about this group is someone will say they have a rare form of cancer, and someone else will say they have the same thing,” Carden said. “We want to have an open atmosphere for anyone to come, to have a forum for them to speak frankly, the good, bad and ugly, and say what they think and feel.”
The group meets twice a month at The Brook in Pell City, on the first Thursday of the month at noon for a catered lunch provided by Polly Warren from Pell City KFC, and on the third Thursday of the month for coffee at 3:30 p.m.
During the last 14 weeks, over 20 people have attended. They come when they can, so attendance varies, but Carden isn’t focused on the number, only that they can be there for each other.
“They are all so precious,” said Angela Traweek, a volunteer and caregiver who attends the group. “They have been through so much, but they are smiling – you’d never know they were going through things.”
Each attendee receives two books, “50 Days of Hope” by Lynn Eib, a daily inspirational that they read at every meeting, and “Don’t Waste Your Cancer” by John Piper.
“This book reminds us that in all the walks we take through life, to share your story,” Carden said. “You don’t know who you may be able to help.”
Loretta Frost, a lung cancer survivor, shared her story of diagnosis, treatment, and recovery, of some fears and sometimes the lack of thereof.
“Cancer gave me strength, mentally and emotionally,” Frost revealed. She said she had never realized that before, but fighting cancer gave her a new outlook on life.
“You have to have the attitude of ‘keep going,’ ‘keep fighting,’ keep on,’” said Angela Traweek.
The women in the group, though they may have different stories, still recognize the battle each has fought and can be there for each other.
The cancer support group, which is currently in a competition for an official name, is part of the Positive Lights, Positive Lives initiative, founded by Teresa Carden. Positive Lights, Positive Lives is a non-profit organization working to improve the quality of life in St. Clair County.
One of her goals is to raise $10,000 for respite care scholarships, to help people who are homebound and the caregivers, usually a family member, who gives their time and energy to care for them. She also hopes that more people can volunteer with the group, specifically taking applications for scholarships.
Positive Lights, Positive Lives currently does two fundraising events during the year with an Old Time Gospel Hour in spring and fall. The next event is on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA) with lunch at noon and then a performance of “harmonious gospel tunes” at 1:30 p.m.
For more information about the cancer support group, contact Teresa Carden at 205-405-0603 or visit the Positive Lights, Positive Lives Facebook page for information about volunteering and upcoming events.
