Reality Check is only one of the programs sponsored by the St Clair County Extension Office and St. Clair County 4H, but it’s one of the most important in helping students build a successful future, extension office officials said. Its purpose is to teach eighth graders fiscal responsibility, beginning as an experiment in one school and going statewide in 2004, according to LeeAnn Clark, extension office coordinator.
“Originally, it was ‘Your Money or Your Life,’” Clark said. “But, Auburn changed it to ‘Reality Check’ about five years ago.”
In the program, students are assigned life situations: education levels, marital status, number of children and cost of rent. They must navigate storefronts that include grocery stores, day cares, banks, car dealerships, insurance, charity, tithing and more. Students are chosen at random to pick a Life Card and it might say they received a cash gift from a relative. But, it might say that their house burned down.
“We also have a Just for Fun booth,” said Clark.”Few kids visit that one with their own money.”
Clark said she has heard from many parents of children who participated that they got, “great big hugs and thank you’s afterwards.”
On April 6, St. Clair County Schools will participate in this program at Moody Civic Center from 8 a.m. until 2:30p.m. Lunch will be provided. On April 18, Pell City Schools will participate at CEPA from 8 a.m. until lunch. This program requires nearly 80 volunteers.
“We’ve had a district attorney and several members of the chamber of commerce volunteer. People just love to hear what the kids say,” said Clark. “I don’t need daycare. My mom will babysit.” “I already got a life card!”
But in Reality Check, and in reality, mom is not always an option and life taps us on the shoulder more than once, Clark said.
To donate your time to the program, call 205- 338-9416.
