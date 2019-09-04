The Town of Steele received a $142,476.19 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which would help the town’s fire department purchase new operations and safety equipment.
“St. Clair County’s first responders are our first line of defense,” Congressman Mike Rogers stated. “I congratulate the Town of Steele for receiving this grant and hope it will ultimately help increase the safety for all local citizens.”
Rogers said the grant should be awarded under the 2018 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, an essential federal program which supports first responders across Alabama and the nation.
“We are excited our Department was selected for this grant from the Department of Homeland Security as a way to assist and improve our Steele Fire Department,” Steele Mayor Roger Adams stated. “We have a great Fire Department and this grant money will help with the purchase of much needed equipment. I appreciate Fire Chief James Martin for applying for this grant and Congressman Mike Rogers for his assistance.”
Chief Martin noted that the purchase of new air packs will improve the safety and efficiency of their firefighters.
“The new packs will bring us in line with the latest National Fire Protection Agency standards,” Martin said. “The new Self Contained Breathing Apparatus will be lighter, more comfortable and will have new technologies for firefighter safety.”
According to the Homeland Security Department, which administers the grant, the purpose of the program is to award funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies. These awards aim to enhance first responders’ ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel, with respect to fire-related hazards.
Rogers serves as Ranking Member on the Committee on Homeland Security in Congress. “I am pleased to see the federal government is continuing to make these types of investments in the Third District,” he added.
The Steele National Night Out, where the community is invited to meet with local first responders, including the Steele Fire Department, is planned for Oct. 1 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Steele Community Center and Park.
