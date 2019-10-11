Steele, the first community in St. Clair County to host a National Night Out, held their fourth annual event on Oct. 1. The free event was a great success thanks to the cooperation of county agencies and town volunteers.
National Night Out was designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and enhance police-community partnerships. Attendees had an opportunity to get an up-close look at some of the tools used by police and firefighters as they work to keep residents safe. There was a display by the St Clair County Sheriff's Office SWAT team featured items used in emergency situations.
Numerous county/area agencies hosted tables explaining the services offered to residents. These included Emergency Management Agency, County Extension Office, YWCA (domestic violence prevention), AL Forestry Commission, and a representative from the US Census Bureau. Springville Masonic Lodge #280 provided their Kid's ID program for parents as part of a family safety plan.
Local merchants donated items that were raffled off at the end of the evening. Everyone enjoyed free hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks thanks to the generosity of Love's Travel Center, Buffalo Rock and Bud's Best Cookies.
