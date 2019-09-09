Survey Open from September 10 until October 10 to Help Shape Department’s Strategic Plan
MONTGOMERY – Starting Tuesday, September 10 until Thursday, October 10, the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) is asking for assistance from people of all walks of life as they launch the “TAKE 10 FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION” survey. This is an attempt to take the opinions and concerns of the people of Alabama into consideration while developing the ALSDE’s new strategic plan for public education.
Dr. Eric Mackey, State Superintendent of Education, said the plan is to look at the public’s opinion on various issues and use that information as the ALSDE and the Alabama State Board of Education determines priorities and establishes goals and objectives for the coming years.
“Ultimately, our goal is to continue to improve the quality of education for all students and adequately prepare them for life after high school. In order to do that we are casting a wide net to get opinions from the public,” Mackey said. “We are reaching out to teachers, principals, students, superintendents, legislators, retirees, military families, faith communities, education advocates and agencies, chambers of commerce, and many others, to see how people in the state of Alabama feel about a variety of issues facing public education today.”
The survey, which takes approximately ten minutes to complete, can be found by clicking on the Take 10 logo on the front page of the ALSDE website (www.alsde.edu) or link directly to the survey (https://tinyurl.com/Take10AL).
"The compilation of this data is instrumental to the ALSDE and the development of a strategic plan for Alabama’s public schools," said Mackey. "This will be a plan that not only involves the experience and perspective of the education leaders at the ALSDE as well as the Alabama State Board of Education, but also the viewpoint of Alabamians from every walk of life."
Mackey encourages people to not only participate in the Take 10 FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION survey, but also to share the link with friends and colleagues.
“We are asking people to Take 10 minutes out of their busy schedules to complete this survey on public education in Alabama,” Mackey said. “It may only TAKE 10 minutes to complete the survey… but the impact your participation has on the development of the department’s strategic plan will resonate for years to come.”
