John Michael O’Barr, a senior at St. Clair County High School, took First Place, out of 28 entries in the 2020 Third District Congressional Art Competition.
O’Barr won for his artwork titled “Grief.” The piece was a digital artwork creation. O’Barr’s artwork will be displayed for one year in the walkway leading to the U.S. Capitol.
Congressman Mike Rogers announced O’Barr’s victory in a press release.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s art competition was conducted completely online. All artwork was submitted digitally and judged virtually this year with only a first prize winner.
