St. Clair Sav-A-Life in Springville moved into a new location this summer and has expanded their facilities and services.
Director Angie Cantrell said that the new location has enabled the clinic to provide their clients with a new service, ultrasound imaging. St. Clair Sav-A-Life also offers classes and counseling.
Cantrell said, “The new space is a better fit and offers space for a professional exam room and provides clients with more privacy.”
The clinic has three nurse volunteers and 16 support volunteers.
Cantrell said, “The ultrasound machine was answered prayer.”
The ultrasound machine was donated to St. Clair Save-A-Life by a partner Sav-A-Life center and the Southern Baptist Association. Cantrell said that the Springville location serves the western half of St. Clair County with over 400 clients annually.
St. Clair Sav-A-Life is a non-profit organization that relies solely on donations to operate. The center is supported by businesses, churches and individuals. An annual event, scheduled this year in October, also brings in contributions. The center offers a host of free services, including, Parenting Education, Pregnancy Tests, Pregnancy Options Information, Post-Abortion Support, ultrasound imaging and a baby boutique. The Baby Boutique is filled with most of the things that a young couple will need when expecting a new baby such as diapers, wipes, baby clothes, feeding and bathing items. Expectant parents earn Mommy Money or Daddy Dollars by taking the Earn While You Learn pregnancy and parenting classes or the Fatherhood Class.
St. Clair Sav-A-Life nurses Valle, Lisa and Wyndy have been going through training over the last several months to prepare to offer ultrasounds. The Sav-A-Life nurses are now offering free ultrasounds for expecting women between 6 to 20 weeks in order to get the training hours they need for their certifications.
Cantrell said her passion for supporting people in a crisis pregnancy was sparked through her own personal experience as a teen with an unplanned pregnancy. She said her family and church were very supportive of her as a teen mother. Cantrell hopes to give others a similar, supportive experience with hope for the future.
Cantrell has been involved in the Sav-A-Life organization for over 17 years and has been the director of St. Clair Sav-A-Life in Springville for 14 years. Cantrell said the foundation of the St. Clair Sav-A-Life in Springville is “hope, help and healing.”
St Clair Sav-A-Life in Springville plans to hold a grand opening event and open house with tours in the fall. Cantrell hopes to reach more people with support and the new resources and service. The new location is across from Fontaine Corporation in the grey office complex at 5389 US Hwy 11, Springville AL, 35146. St. Clair Co. Sav-A-Life, Inc. also known as the Pregnancy Test Center can be reached at 205-467-7322 or via the internet at www.stclairsavalife.com.
