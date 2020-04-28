In the wake of the recent pandemic, several events in the St. Clair have been rescheduled to make sure residents remain safe.
The Pell City Hometown Block Party has been rescheduled to Sept. 12 from 3-9 p.m. The vendor application fees have been reduced to $50 and Urianah Glidewell, executive director for the the Pell City Chamber of Commerce says they still have some spots available. To register, visit pellcitychamber.com.
The 10th annual Logan Martin LakeFest & Boat Show has been rescheduled to June 5 from 2:00-4:00 p.m, June 6 from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., and June 7 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. This year there will be closer parking, VIP parking, fireworks, a food court, a bigger kids’ area, music, and lots and lots of boats. There will be raffle giveaways each hour. This event is free to everyone. For information, go to loganmartinlakefest.com.
The 10th Annual Moody Masters Golf Tournament hosted by Moody Area Chamber of Commerce has been moved to June 1 at Trussville Country Club. Resignation is still open for your team to play in the tournament. Event sponsors are being accepted including hole sponsors. For more information, please contact Andrea Machen at 205-640-6262.
Leeds 26th Annual Creek Bank Festival has been rescheduled to Aug. 29. Michael Jacobs, Ericka Ryleigh, Charity Bowden and Teresa Cardin will still be entertainment for the event. Vendors applications are still being accepted. This event is free to the public. For more information and to download a vendor application, please visit CreekBankFestival.com.
