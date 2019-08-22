St. Clair County Saints

New St. Clair Co. Head Coach Brooks Dampeer dove right into the recent kinetic history of Fighting Saints football, two years removed from a state playoff run into the semifinals, to last year’s disappointing season. “My first year here was as offensive coordinator for that team that went to the semifinals. It was a very exciting year and there was a lot of senior participation that particular season. Following that year we lost a lot of starters and was a rebuilding year. Even this year we have lost a lot of starters again, but (our players) now understand that it is about attention to detail, controlling what they can control, working hard and finishing each game this season knowing we did what we could to succeed.”

Dampeer wants to maximize performance from the talented athletes he finds in Odenville through working in the weight room, preparing mentally and physically for the task at hand, paying attention to detail. “Our job as coaches is to find a way to get the ball to our playmakers no matter how multiple our schemes must be to achieve that aspect of the game.”

Asked about how it feels to have been promoted to head coach for the Saints: “I am very blessed to have my second head coaching position. To be in a place where I can help our kids accomplish their goals, to be leaders. My core goals are ‘People, Plan and Process’ and as their head coach we are going to mentor people, whether it is the coaches on our staff or the kids – it is going to be a ‘people’ business to help them build solutions from the logistics of planning practices, to schematics, to whatever I can do. I am honored and excited to be our new head football coach.”

Dampeer is well aware of how challenging the region will be this season. “Over the past four years our region has produced five teams that have either played in the semifinal game for the state championship or in the championship game. We are in a 5A S.E.C. league – with Central Clay being the team to beat this season.”

Senior #2 Micah Gilbert is encouraged by the direction the Saints’ new coaching staff is taking the team. “We’re all very excited to follow (Coach Dampeer’s) lead. We’ve been hitting it hard in the weight room, going over (passing) routes and getting people that haven’t played much to know what is going on so that we can play as a team and make this (season) happen.”

Defensive End Senior #52 Jalin Henderson was asked about continuing the legacy of elite-level play on the defensive line that is the legacy of St. Clair County: “We have been coached up to play very, very hard – making sure we do the little things right, to maximize our speed and being athletic on the field – to use the gifts we have to be the best athletes we can be.”

2019 Football Schedule

St. Clair County Saints

8/23 vs. John Carroll

8/30 vs. Cherokee County

9/6 vs. Moody *

9/13 @ Mortimer Jordan *

9/20 vs. Center Point *

9/27 OPEN

10/4 vs. Sylacauga *

10/11 vs. Central Clay County *

10/18 @ Munford *

10/25 @ Springville *

11/1 @ Shelby County

* Regional Games

Source: ahsfhs.org

St. Clair County Saints Roster

No.

Name

Grade

2

Michael Gilbert

12

8

Cade Golden

11

10

Carter Pardue

11

13

Micah Gilbert

10

14

Keon Roberson

12

15

Josh Ruff

10

16

Aron Doster

 

18

Zach Birchfield

12

19

James Key

12

20

Dalton Birchfield

11

23

Trey Ferguson

11

24

Deondre Scott

12

25

Gavin Scott

12

26

Michael Moore

11

27

Jacob Lightsey

10

28

Hunter Reid

11

30

Jordan Seals

12

31

Peyton Stanford

12

32

Dalton Blanchard

11

33

Jackson Lindsey

10

34

Scott Fulton

10

40

Jacoby Blanks

10

41

Nick Brown

10

42

Ethan Jackson

10

43

Jadan Hayes

11

45

Tyler Easter

11

46

Payton Hill

10

47

Jaquevion Woods

11

50

Eric Thompson

12

51

Jadan Osborne

12

52

Jalin Henderson

12

53

Deadre Baker

12

54

Justin Armstrong

11

57

Greyson Westbook

10

58

Drew Sisson

9

59

Issac Nichols

11

60

Ethan Hubbert

11

62

Elijah Fulton

10

63

James DeWinter

11

65

Colbie Kelley

10

68

Teagan Engels

12

70

Ethan Reed

12

72

Robert Collett

12

73

Jamison Reedy

10

74

Caden Robertson

10

75

Troy Barnett

11

77

Nathan Fuller

11

79

Jason Thomas

11

80

Garrett Whitehead

10

81

Joshua Mclearath

10

88

Dylan Brown

10

89

Seth Finley

10

