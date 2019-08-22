St. Clair County Saints

New St. Clair Co. Head Coach Brooks Dampeer dove right into the recent kinetic history of Fighting Saints football, two years removed from a state playoff run into the semifinals, to last year’s disappointing season. “My first year here was as offensive coordinator for that team that went to the semifinals. It was a very exciting year and there was a lot of senior participation that particular season. Following that year we lost a lot of starters and was a rebuilding year. Even this year we have lost a lot of starters again, but (our players) now understand that it is about attention to detail, controlling what they can control, working hard and finishing each game this season knowing we did what we could to succeed.”
Dampeer wants to maximize performance from the talented athletes he finds in Odenville through working in the weight room, preparing mentally and physically for the task at hand, paying attention to detail. “Our job as coaches is to find a way to get the ball to our playmakers no matter how multiple our schemes must be to achieve that aspect of the game.”
Asked about how it feels to have been promoted to head coach for the Saints: “I am very blessed to have my second head coaching position. To be in a place where I can help our kids accomplish their goals, to be leaders. My core goals are ‘People, Plan and Process’ and as their head coach we are going to mentor people, whether it is the coaches on our staff or the kids – it is going to be a ‘people’ business to help them build solutions from the logistics of planning practices, to schematics, to whatever I can do. I am honored and excited to be our new head football coach.”
Dampeer is well aware of how challenging the region will be this season. “Over the past four years our region has produced five teams that have either played in the semifinal game for the state championship or in the championship game. We are in a 5A S.E.C. league – with Central Clay being the team to beat this season.”
Senior #2 Micah Gilbert is encouraged by the direction the Saints’ new coaching staff is taking the team. “We’re all very excited to follow (Coach Dampeer’s) lead. We’ve been hitting it hard in the weight room, going over (passing) routes and getting people that haven’t played much to know what is going on so that we can play as a team and make this (season) happen.”
Defensive End Senior #52 Jalin Henderson was asked about continuing the legacy of elite-level play on the defensive line that is the legacy of St. Clair County: “We have been coached up to play very, very hard – making sure we do the little things right, to maximize our speed and being athletic on the field – to use the gifts we have to be the best athletes we can be.”
2019 Football Schedule
St. Clair County Saints
8/23 vs. John Carroll
8/30 vs. Cherokee County
9/6 vs. Moody *
9/13 @ Mortimer Jordan *
9/20 vs. Center Point *
9/27 OPEN
10/4 vs. Sylacauga *
10/11 vs. Central Clay County *
10/18 @ Munford *
10/25 @ Springville *
11/1 @ Shelby County
* Regional Games
Source: ahsfhs.org
St. Clair County Saints Roster
No.
Name
Grade
2
Michael Gilbert
12
8
Cade Golden
11
10
Carter Pardue
11
13
Micah Gilbert
10
14
Keon Roberson
12
15
Josh Ruff
10
16
Aron Doster
18
Zach Birchfield
12
19
James Key
12
20
Dalton Birchfield
11
23
Trey Ferguson
11
24
Deondre Scott
12
25
Gavin Scott
12
26
Michael Moore
11
27
Jacob Lightsey
10
28
Hunter Reid
11
30
Jordan Seals
12
31
Peyton Stanford
12
32
Dalton Blanchard
11
33
Jackson Lindsey
10
34
Scott Fulton
10
40
Jacoby Blanks
10
41
Nick Brown
10
42
Ethan Jackson
10
43
Jadan Hayes
11
45
Tyler Easter
11
46
Payton Hill
10
47
Jaquevion Woods
11
50
Eric Thompson
12
51
Jadan Osborne
12
52
Jalin Henderson
12
53
Deadre Baker
12
54
Justin Armstrong
11
57
Greyson Westbook
10
58
Drew Sisson
9
59
Issac Nichols
11
60
Ethan Hubbert
11
62
Elijah Fulton
10
63
James DeWinter
11
65
Colbie Kelley
10
68
Teagan Engels
12
70
Ethan Reed
12
72
Robert Collett
12
73
Jamison Reedy
10
74
Caden Robertson
10
75
Troy Barnett
11
77
Nathan Fuller
11
79
Jason Thomas
11
80
Garrett Whitehead
10
81
Joshua Mclearath
10
88
Dylan Brown
10
89
Seth Finley
10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.