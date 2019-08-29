The St. Clair County Commission was presented with a 2019 Safety Award by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s (ACCA) Self-Insurance Liability Fund Inc. for the commission’s outstanding efforts to improve safety and reduce liability exposures from 2016 to 2018.
Presented annually at the ACCA Annual Convention in August, the awards are given to nine of the 59 counties that are members of a self-funded liability insurance fund sponsored by the Association.
When selecting award winners, participating counties are divided into three categories based on their annual premium contributions to the Liability Self-Insurance Fund. Seventeen counties meet the annual premium contribution requirements for the first category, while 24 counties meet the second category’s contribution requirements and 17 counties meet the third category’s requirements. County rankings within these categories are based upon each county’s submitted report detailing the safety measures performed during the past year, loss results from the prior three years and participation in the fund’s Safety Incentive Discount Program.
The St. Clair County Commission competed with 16 counties in its designated Category 3 and took home the second-place ranking.
In each category, first-place county commissions received a plaque and $1,500, while second-place and third-place winners received $1,000. Award money was provided through the insurance fund’s investment income.
“These awards are a strong reminder to Alabama’s county officials and to our residents that safety in county buildings and by county employees benefits everyone,” said Sonny Brasfield, ACCA Executive Director. “We are extremely proud of these counties for making safety a high priority.”
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with one voice. It promotes improved county government services in Alabama, offers educational programs for county officials and their staff members, administers insurance programs for county governments and employees, offers legal advice, and represents the interests of county government before state and federal organizations and agencies.
