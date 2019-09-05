Montgomery—St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning and Commissioners Jimmy Roberts and Jeff Brown have been presented with the Tenure in Office Award by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) for the commission members' 32 years, 24 years and 16 years of service, respectively, to county government and the state of Alabama. The awards were presented this August at the Association’s 91st Annual Convention.
“Chairman Manning and Commissioners Roberts and Brown deserve the gratitude of all Alabamians for their dedication to public service and their personal sacrifice,” said 2019-2020 ACCA President David Money. “Considering the extraordinary challenges county commission members face every day, these gentlemen have continuously served their constituents with honor and pride, and they each deserve a pat on the back from everyone in St. Clair County.”
ACCA annually presents the Tenure in Office Award to honor commission members who have served for at least 16 years in office. The award is given for four-year increments thereafter.
St. Clair County Commissioner Ricky Parker recently joined an elite group of Alabama county officials by completing 50 hours of professional development training – training on the responsibilities of the county commission – from the Alabama Local Government Training Institute (ALGTI). The commissioner was recognized for this achievement at the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) 91st Annual Convention held this August.
Referred to as the Commissioner Education Program, the 50-hour program emphasizes training on financial management and planning, public works practices, ethical and legal requirements, personnel administration, economic development and community leadership, and the roles and responsibilities of public service.
The unique program was created in 1994 by act of the Alabama Legislature as a mandatory program for first-time county commissioners. Classes are supervised by the ALGTI board of directors, which is composed of county officials involved in ACCA, educators and members of the Alabama Legislature.
“Continuing education for our county officials will always remain one of the Association’s priorities for our membership,” said Sonny Brasfield, ACCA Executive Director. “As with any organization, sharing new ideas and information is the best way to grow and prosper. The involvement of county employees and officials only enhances our efforts to improve county government and the services it provides at the local level.”
St. Clair County Accounting and Procurement Specialist Susie Washburn and Sales Tax Coordinator Rachel Bowling have both been granted the designation of Certified County Revenue Officer by the County Revenue Officers Association of Alabama (CROAA), an affiliate of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA). The certifications were awarded this August at the ACCA’s 91st Annual Convention.
“We’re so proud of Susie and Rachel and the county employees across Alabama who have demonstrated their commitment to becoming better public servants by participating in this continuing education program,” said ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield. “This is a proven program that requires participants to do more than simply show up for class. It involves a tremendous amount of dedication to making local government services better for our state’s residents.”
To receive the Certified County Revenue Officer designation, revenue officers and revenue staff must be approved to participate in the CROAA Education and Certification Program and subsequently complete 72 hours of course work.
