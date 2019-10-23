It's almost the end of October, which of course means Halloween, a fun time for all the kids (and some of the adults) to let loose and have a grand old time. Candy, costumes and carving, oh my!
Halloween seems to be such a light-hearted celebration that almost everyone gets involved in, but how did it get started?
November 1 used to be celebrated as All Saints Day, a day to celebrate the Catholic saints, which made October 31 the “eve” of the holiday. It was called All Hallows' Eve, which eventually became Hallow e'en, and then the modern version, Halloween. In addition, there were old Celtic traditions for the same day where people dress up in costumes and made lots of noise in order to scare away evil spirits. Another way the ancient people thought they could ward off evil spirits was to leave gifts of food on their doorstep. These customs got absorbed into the celebration of All Hallows' Eve and eventually became modern day trick or treating.
Now, Halloween is simply a fun time to take the kids out, get a little exercise and then, gorge on candy. It can be fun for the whole family, whether you're costumed and cruising the streets, or relaxing at home and passing out candy. Either way, it's good, clean fun and a great way to connect with your kids. Happy Halloween!
There are multiple Halloween and fall festival events that you can attend, most for free. Check out all the events below coming up in our area.
Oct. 24:
Leeds Chick-fil-A will host a free fall festival tonight, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. This event will include pumpkin painting, bounce houses, candy, games and more. There will be cow appearances and samples throughout the evening. 1808 Ashville Rd., Leeds
Oct. 24:
5th Annual Halloween Street Party hosted by the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be lots of fun, Harry Potter-themed activities for wizards of all ages! For more information, call 205-699-5962.
Oct. 24-27:
The Leeds Downtown Carnival runs from now through this Sunday, Oct. 27. Tonight, the hours are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday hours will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday will have two sessions, one from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the second from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A new wristband will be required for each session. Sunday hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission cost, but you do have to pay for rides. Armbands are $15 and are good for unlimited rides. Single tickets are $1 each with 2 or more tickets required per ride. Bring the kids for some good carnival fun! Please contact Sandra McGuire at 205-699-5001 for more information.
Oct. 25-Oct. 31
2019 Free Halloween Event, Bass Pro Shops, Leeds will be on Friday and Mon. - Wed., October 25, 28 - 30 from 5 -7 p.m. and Thursday, October 31 from 4 - 8 p.m.
Free 4 X 6 Photo with the Peanuts Gang! Halloween Ring Toss, Crafts, Costume Parades, Trick-or-Treating
Oct. 26
Cook Springs Fire Department Fall Festival from 3-7 p.m. Located at 555 Mountain Top Loop, Pell City.
Oct. 26
The Annual Riverside Fire & Rescue Service Fall Festival from 4 – 7 p.m.Riverside Fire Department and Riverside Park, 379 Depot Street, RiversideFor more information visit https://www.riverside-al.com/fall-festival
Oct. 26
Ashville Road’s Fall Festival from 3 – 5 p.m. Ashville Road Church of Christ, 1401 Ashville Rd., Leeds. Hotdogs, candy, The Great Pumpkin Man, bouncy house, and so much more! The fun starts at 3 p.m. Trunk or Treat at 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 26:
The 2019 Monster Mash Dash Color Run & 5K will be this Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Outlet Shops of Grand River. This run will benefit students of Leeds Elementary School and Leeds Primary School. This event will directly impact the students by allowing the schools to purchase technology and literature. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a Color Run for students in grades Pre-K through 6th beginning at 9 a.m. To sign up for the Monster Mash Dash 5K or Color Run, please visit https://sites.google.com/leedsk12.org/mmd/home.
Oct. 26:
Outlet Shops of Grand River will host All Treats No Tricks, a Halloween event for kids. Bring your kids to The Backyard from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for this free time of fun which will include pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists, a costume contest and so much more!
Oct. 27
Mt. Pisgah Trunk-or-treat from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Located at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church 100 Mount Pisgah Dr., Cropwell. Community-wide "Trunk or Treat" event! There will be food, candy, fun, and games for all ages! Come dressed in your best, non-scary, costume!
Oct. 27
Bethel Fall Festival from 5 – 8 p.m. Bethel Baptist Church 8332 Moody Pkwy, Odenville. Hayrides, Facepainting, Inflatables, Free Snack Bars, Food Trucks, Photo Booths , Carnival Games & More! Food Truck prices vary; all other activities and snacks are free! Food Trucks: Mr. Taco Truck, Wimbley’s 32°, Pazzo Big Slice Pizza, Paw Paw’s Bar-B-Que Truck
Oct. 27:
Leeds First Baptist will host their Truck R’ Treat event this Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. This event is open to the entire community and will include candy, hayride, hot dogs, bouncy house and more.
Oct. 27:
Bethel Baptist Church will host their Fall Festival from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. This event will include hayrides, face painting, inflatables, free snack bar, food trucks, photo booth, carnival games and more. Food trucks include Mr. Taco Truck, Wimbley’s 32”, Pazzo Big Slice Pizza and Paw Paw’s Bar-B-Que truck. For more information, please call 205-640-6553.
Oct 27
Annual Fall Festival First Baptist Church Pell City from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Avondale Walking Track. Trunk-or-Treat, food, games, prizes, inflatables and more!
Oct. 28 – Nov. 1
Halloween Week At the Pell City Library: Mindful Monster Monday on Mon, Oct 28, 4 – 4:30 p.m. Story Time Area; Haunted Story Time on Tue, Oct 29, 10:30 – 11 a.m.; Fright Night Movie on Wed, Oct 30, 4 – 6 p.m., “The Dead Don't Die” in Teen Room; Hallo"tween" with Frank Lee on Thu, Oct 31, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. in Teen Room; and Friday night Nov 1, Family Fright Night, Sugar Skull Face Contest, Movie: “Coco” in Story Time Area.
Oct. 29:
Pell City High School will hold a Trunk or Treat on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the school. There will be trunk contests, games, music and lots of treats.
Oct. 30:
Eden Westside will hold its Fall Festival on Wed., with lots of candy, hayride, concession, face painting, and lots of fun.
Oct. 30:
Sweets on the Square, Downtown Ashville, from 6 – 8 p.m. Bring your ghoul, goblin, superhero, etc. and have fun trick or treating around the Square. Dance in the street in front of Sew Nice Embroidery. Trunk-or-treat at Ashville First Baptist Church 6 – 7 p.m. Facebook –Sweets on the Square or call 205-594-5461
Oct. 30:
The Tower of Prayer Church will host Trunk or Treat Fest from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Everyone is invited and will include an amazing evening with food, music, tons of candy, face painting and many more fun activities for the whole family. For more information, please call 205-699-8629.
Oct. 31:
Leeds Downtown Trick or Treat 2019 from 3 -5 p.m. and is sponsored by the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce. Leeds Downtown Trick or Treat provides a safe and fun event for all children in the area to participate and all businesses in the greater Leeds area are encouraged to participate. Businesses do not have to be a Chamber Member to participate in this event and there is no fee to participate – just plan to bring LOTS OF CANDY. If your company is not located in the designated downtown area, you may sign up to participate and be issued a designated space to set up. Please contact Sandra McGuire, Executive Director, at 205-699-5001 to sign up your business to participate or download an application at https://leedsareachamber.com/leeds-downtown-trick-or-treat-2019/. Parents, bring your kids downtown for a great Halloween afternoon!
Oct. 31:
Trick-Or-Treat at the Pell City Public Library from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come trick-or-treat all day! Enjoy Story Time at 5 p.m. with costume contest to follow. The craft room will be open with fun Halloween crafts!
Oct. 31:
Treats on Main in downtown Springville from 4 – 6 p.m. Community-wide Event
Wear your costume and bring the kids for candy and fun. Brought to you by the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce, participating area businesses, churches and other organizations.
Oct. 31:
Jamison Taylor’s School of Music Halloween Village Trick or Treat Party and Pumpkin Drop from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. Located at 1916 1st Ave. North, Pell City,
Pumpkin drop at 7:30 p.m. Costume Contest, music, games, family friendly!
Oct. 31:
Victory Church will hold its Trunk or Treat on Thursday evening, Oct. 31.
Nov. 2:
Jug and Hoof Fall Festival from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Located at 725 Old Springville Road, Odenville, Alabama 35120. Come on out and have some fun with the whole family! They will have hay rides, pony rides, pig races, a petting zoo and vendors for art, jewelry, crafts, and sweet treats! Food vendors will also be on site for that bigger appetite! They also have live music from Red Mountain Jug Band and Zach and Cheyloe! Contact Jugandhoof@gmail.com or Brittany at 205-514-9135 for vendor applications and additional information!
Nov. 2:
Seddon Baptist Church will host its annual fall event, #Fallapalooza from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. With activities such as inflatables, the game zone truck, carnival games, a car show, and more; there will be something to enjoy for the whole family. Not to mention, the holiday candy, bags of popcorn, food trucks, boiled peanuts, etc. Don't miss this awesome event!
