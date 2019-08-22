Springville Tigers

Springville Head Coach Graben finds himself in a unique situation. The very popular and loved coach has a group of players who would storm a fire-engulfed fortress if he asked them to do it, but he faces a region that is arguably the best in Class 5A throughout the state.

Graben was asked how he prepares a team to play in a region that is overflowing with state championship caliber teams. “We knew last year when we were put into this region that it was going to be tough. After we told the kids that they really didn’t understand what it meant, but after being in the region for a year now they understand how tough that region is. I was telling them earlier that if you think of all the men’s sports, in football Central Clay won the state championship out of our region, in basketball Center Point was the state runner-up out of our region. In wrestling, Moody won state out of our region. In soccer, Springville was the runner up at state and in baseball Springville won state coming out of our region. So virtually every sport has state championship caliber teams coming out of our region, so we know how tough and athletic our region is.”

Addressing what can be expected in the two in-county rivalry games, Graben responded “Well, for them to be rivalry games each team needs to win once in a while. (Until last season) It had been such a long time since we beat Moody that I didn’t know how much of a rivalry it was. For us to get a chance to win last year, that turned the (game) into a rivalry for our kids.

“St. Clair is the same way. They have beaten us eight or nine years in a row, so our kids are really excited about competing against St. Clair, Ashville and Moody in order to compete for a county championship.”

Senior Jace Hayes WR/DB praised the talents of his quarterback Pearson Baldwin, “He’s a great runner and makes great cuts. He is a good passer and has always made accurate throws.”

Junior Quarterback Pearson Baldwin about what to expect from the Tigers’ offense in 2019. “We have some new guys that are coming in who can give our roster some depth at our skill positions. We have a lot of returning seniors on our offensive line, so I get to play behind guys with a lot of experience. We run a spread offense, and we should be very good this year. We’ll throw a lot of passes to Jace (Hayes) and other receivers, but we also have some very good running backs who can shove it down (our opponent’s) throat if we need to.”

2019 Football Schedule

Springville Tigers

8/22 vs. Hayden

8/30 vs. Ashville

9/6 vs. Sylacauga *

9/13 @ Central Clay County *

9/20 vs. Munford *

9/27 @ Crossville

10/4 @ Center Point *

10/11 @ Moody *

10/18 vs. Mortimer Jordan *

10/25 vs. St. Clair County *

11/1 OPEN

* Regional Game

Source: AHSFHS.org

Springville Football Roster

Name

 

Grade

Abts, Cody

 

10th

Allen, Justin

 

9th

Alverson, Isaiah

 

10th

Ambrose, Hunter

 

11th

Baldwin, Pearson

 

11th

Bennett, Jackson

 

9th

Bianchi, Ben

 

11 th

Braman, Bill

 

12 th

Briggs, Will

 

9th

Cachon, Bryan

 

9th

Carroll, Andrew

 

9th

Cayse, Tucker

 

9th

Chancellor, Chandler

 

9th

Cherry, Matthew

 

9th

Clay, Christian

 

10th

Cox, Alex

 

9th

Cummings, Jeffery

 

10th

Frederick, Gage

 

11th

Giangrosso, Nick

 

12th

Gilham, Trenton

 

10th

Gleason, Ethan (Rece)

 

11th

Greer, Hayden

 

11th

Griffin, Landon

 

9th

Hacker, Brady

 

10th

Hayes, Jace

 

12th

Higgins, Joseph (Chase) IV

 

11th

Ho, Landon

 

11th

Hughes, Braden

 

12th

Isbell, Tucker

 

10th

Jennings, Steven (Hunter)

 

11th

Kyser, Bradyn

 

12th

Lambert, Samuel

 

9th

Land, Connor

 

11th

Land, Cooper

 

9th

Lee, Noah

 

12th

Mann, Camerin

 

10th

Mcadams, Parker

 

9th

Mccain, Brenden (B)

 

9th

Montgomery, Dayten

 

9th

Morrison, Stephen (Asa)

 

9th

Murphree, Adam (Jackson)

 

12th

Nairmore, Ethan (Blade)

 

12th

Neal, Jacob

 

10th

Nichols, Jordan

 

10th

Payton, Kobye

 

12th

Platts, Andrew (Drew)

 

10th

Raby, John

 

12th

Richardson, Luke

 

10th

Salas, Daniel (DJ)

 

10th

Sandlin, Baylor

 

9th

Schultz, Elijah

 

9th

Scott, Taylor (Dewey)

 

10th

Sharit, Brock

 

9th

Shoop, Austin

 

12th

Smith, Daniel

 

10th

Storie, William (Bryce)

 

12th

Strickland, Skylor

 

12th

Wildinger, Jackson

 

9th

Williams, JaMel

 

10th

Williams, Julian

 

12th

Wilson, Zachary (Zac)

 

12th

Winston, Larry

 

11th

Wolf, John (Johnnie)

 

10th

Wolf, Matthew (Matt)

 

9th

Wyatt, Joshua (Slade)

 

10th

