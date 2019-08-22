Springville Tigers

Springville Head Coach Graben finds himself in a unique situation. The very popular and loved coach has a group of players who would storm a fire-engulfed fortress if he asked them to do it, but he faces a region that is arguably the best in Class 5A throughout the state.
Graben was asked how he prepares a team to play in a region that is overflowing with state championship caliber teams. “We knew last year when we were put into this region that it was going to be tough. After we told the kids that they really didn’t understand what it meant, but after being in the region for a year now they understand how tough that region is. I was telling them earlier that if you think of all the men’s sports, in football Central Clay won the state championship out of our region, in basketball Center Point was the state runner-up out of our region. In wrestling, Moody won state out of our region. In soccer, Springville was the runner up at state and in baseball Springville won state coming out of our region. So virtually every sport has state championship caliber teams coming out of our region, so we know how tough and athletic our region is.”
Addressing what can be expected in the two in-county rivalry games, Graben responded “Well, for them to be rivalry games each team needs to win once in a while. (Until last season) It had been such a long time since we beat Moody that I didn’t know how much of a rivalry it was. For us to get a chance to win last year, that turned the (game) into a rivalry for our kids.
“St. Clair is the same way. They have beaten us eight or nine years in a row, so our kids are really excited about competing against St. Clair, Ashville and Moody in order to compete for a county championship.”
Senior Jace Hayes WR/DB praised the talents of his quarterback Pearson Baldwin, “He’s a great runner and makes great cuts. He is a good passer and has always made accurate throws.”
Junior Quarterback Pearson Baldwin about what to expect from the Tigers’ offense in 2019. “We have some new guys that are coming in who can give our roster some depth at our skill positions. We have a lot of returning seniors on our offensive line, so I get to play behind guys with a lot of experience. We run a spread offense, and we should be very good this year. We’ll throw a lot of passes to Jace (Hayes) and other receivers, but we also have some very good running backs who can shove it down (our opponent’s) throat if we need to.”
2019 Football Schedule
Springville Tigers
8/22 vs. Hayden
8/30 vs. Ashville
9/6 vs. Sylacauga *
9/13 @ Central Clay County *
9/20 vs. Munford *
9/27 @ Crossville
10/4 @ Center Point *
10/11 @ Moody *
10/18 vs. Mortimer Jordan *
10/25 vs. St. Clair County *
11/1 OPEN
* Regional Game
Source: AHSFHS.org
Springville Football Roster
Name
Grade
Abts, Cody
10th
Allen, Justin
9th
Alverson, Isaiah
10th
Ambrose, Hunter
11th
Baldwin, Pearson
11th
Bennett, Jackson
9th
Bianchi, Ben
11 th
Braman, Bill
12 th
Briggs, Will
9th
Cachon, Bryan
9th
Carroll, Andrew
9th
Cayse, Tucker
9th
Chancellor, Chandler
9th
Cherry, Matthew
9th
Clay, Christian
10th
Cox, Alex
9th
Cummings, Jeffery
10th
Frederick, Gage
11th
Giangrosso, Nick
12th
Gilham, Trenton
10th
Gleason, Ethan (Rece)
11th
Greer, Hayden
11th
Griffin, Landon
9th
Hacker, Brady
10th
Hayes, Jace
12th
Higgins, Joseph (Chase) IV
11th
Ho, Landon
11th
Hughes, Braden
12th
Isbell, Tucker
10th
Jennings, Steven (Hunter)
11th
Kyser, Bradyn
12th
Lambert, Samuel
9th
Land, Connor
11th
Land, Cooper
9th
Lee, Noah
12th
Mann, Camerin
10th
Mcadams, Parker
9th
Mccain, Brenden (B)
9th
Montgomery, Dayten
9th
Morrison, Stephen (Asa)
9th
Murphree, Adam (Jackson)
12th
Nairmore, Ethan (Blade)
12th
Neal, Jacob
10th
Nichols, Jordan
10th
Payton, Kobye
12th
Platts, Andrew (Drew)
10th
Raby, John
12th
Richardson, Luke
10th
Salas, Daniel (DJ)
10th
Sandlin, Baylor
9th
Schultz, Elijah
9th
Scott, Taylor (Dewey)
10th
Sharit, Brock
9th
Shoop, Austin
12th
Smith, Daniel
10th
Storie, William (Bryce)
12th
Strickland, Skylor
12th
Wildinger, Jackson
9th
Williams, JaMel
10th
Williams, Julian
12th
Wilson, Zachary (Zac)
12th
Winston, Larry
11th
Wolf, John (Johnnie)
10th
Wolf, Matthew (Matt)
9th
Wyatt, Joshua (Slade)
10th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.