Springville Parks and Recreation Director Ashley Hay secured a state grant for the Springville Baseball/Softball Ballpark at Camp Road with a city match for a total of $360,000.
Ashley Hay said, “The city of Springville Parks and Recreation are excited to start renovation on our baseball and softball complex. The first field was built in 1978 and has been well loved since. We look forward to the youth participants enjoying our new additions and renovations to the park.”
The grant was part of an announcement made on Nov. 14 by Governor Kay Ivey, granting funds totaling $2.6 million to improve outdoor recreation areas in the State. The grants are administered by the LWCF (Land, Water and Conservation Fund). The LWCF was created by congress in 1965 for the development and preservation of outdoor recreation.
Governor Ivey said, “Alabama’s parks, playgrounds and trails promote healthier lives and happier people. These projects will encourage people to enjoy Alabama’s outdoors, and they will help create memories that will last a lifetime. I commend local leaders for understanding that parks and playgrounds contribute so much to a community’s health and well-being.”
Hay explained that the grant was 50/50 matching grant with the city council agreeing to match the grant for $175,000 and St Clair County contributing $10,000 in labor. Hay said the LWCF Grant will depend on community support which has been sufficient. Hay also explained that the monies awarded by the LWCF Grant and matching city funds would be used to complete renovations and expand the facilities at the Springville Ballpark at Camp Road.
The City purchased the adjacent lot behind Field 1 for expansion at the Springville Ballpark. Other improvements to the concession areas, press boxes and general improvements will be made in the coming season. Hay reported that SYA Baseball cemented the floor of the Batting Cages and are doing fence repair at the Springville Ballpark at Camp Road as well.
