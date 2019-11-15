In October, Springville High School’s Journalism class received a Walmart Community Grant from Springville Walmart.
Amy Box, the Journalism teacher, used the money to buy two new computers for the class to use to edit videos. The class produces “The Jungle,” a weekly news broadcast for the school. Every Wednesday, the broadcast is shown to the school, and it is uploaded to their YouTube channel, "The Jungle SHS."
The class also began producing a monthly print newspaper this year called “The Roar.”
With the help of the Walmart grant, the SHS Journalism class will be able to produce news broadcasts and other videos for years to come, which not only benefits the students taking the class, but also the rest of the school and the community. Mrs. Box and her Journalism class are truly grateful for Walmart’s generous donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.