Springville Elementary School hosted Census Sam and Mayor Butch Isley to encourage families to participate in the 2020 Census.
Springville Elementary School and the Springville Library celebrated Dr. Suess Week the first week in March.
The Springville High Boys Tennis Team kicked off their season with two consecutive wins over Sylacauga and Leeds.
Springville Schools
The 61st annual Miss Springville pageant will be held on March 14 at SHS.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The new Parks and Recreation website is up and running. This will be your one stop shop for reserving facilities such as our Splash Pad Pavilions and VFW. You can also register for sports, view schedules, and learn more about what we offer here at Springville Parks and Recreation.
Visit springvilleparksandrec.com for more information
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be CLOSED until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
- March 17: Music & Movement for ages 3-7, meets in the annex, 10:30 a.m.
- March 11, 14, 21 & 28: ACT Prep for St. Clair County Students.
- (Registration is currently full; visit the library annex for course and waiting list information. Registered students should call the library if they are unable to attend. 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.)
- March 12,19 & 26: Preschool Story time meets in the annex, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
- March 20 & 27: Chair Yoga by Nancy now meeting on Fridays at the main library at 11:00 a.m.*
- March 13: Book Group meets in the main library at 10:00 a.m.
- March 21: American Girl Crafting Club for ages 5-12, annex, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- March 24-25: Spring Break Clay Art for Ages 5-10 two days of clay art for younger kids aged 5-10. Space is limited; register in the children’s annex. Participants will attend both days. 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- March 26-27: Spring Break Clay Art for Ages 11-18 two days of clay art for tweens and teens aged 11-18. Space is limited; register in the children’s annex. Participants will attend both days. 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
*Registration requested
The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
Springville Senior Center
- March 13: Emily’s Cafe Outing, Meet at Senior Center at 10 a.m.
- March 17: Knitting with Kacey, 9 a.m. - 11
- March 20: Wildflower Cafe outing to Mentone, Meet at Senior Center at 9:30 a.m.
- March 23-27: Census Help
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6:00 p.m. - Dinner, 7:00 p.m - Worship/Large Group, 8:15PM - Small Groups. Located at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama.Call 205-467-3563 or oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes for more information visit griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course which is open to the public. The course includes 2 hour classroom training and 2 hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 p.m. - 8:30 at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
