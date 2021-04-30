The SHS Varsity Soccer Teams competed in the Class 6A AHSAA Playoffs on April 22.
Gift bags were given to the Springville Police department on April 19 by Emma Owen of Siren Snuggles. Emma is the granddaughter of Birmingham Police Officer, Carlos Owen, who was killed in the line of duty in Birmingham. The gift bags will be passed on to children our officers engage while on duty during some of these children's most difficult times.
The SES 3rd grade students dressed up and gave speeches for the Living Wax Museum Project on April 20. Third grader Crossden Duffin was Abraham Lincoln.
The Springville Public Library hosted Nancy Graves and Alabama 4-H, for a Planting & Gardening Kids Class on April 21.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
The City of Springville will hold the 2021 Electronics Drop-off Day and Free Paper Shredding on May 1 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at City Hall located at 160 Walker Dr. This is for electronic recycling only.
Springville Middle School is hosting the Springville Classic Golf Tournament on May 8 at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course in Pinson, Alabama to benefit SMS students. Cost is 400 per team. Registration is at www.sccboe.org/sms
Homestead Hollow will hold its annual Spring Arts & CraftsFestival 2021 on May 14 through 16. www.homesteadhollow.com
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a Grief Share group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Season Pass option for the Splash Pad. The first member is $20 and each additional member on your pass is $10. This is valid for the entire season and you can come as much as you like all summer long.
To purchase, go to springvilleparksandrec.com, login or create an account, and on the lower right side you will see season pass where you can purchase your pass for the 2021 season. All you have to bring to the splash pad is your ID for admission.
*3 & under are free and do not require pass **Anyone ages 4+ who enters the gates needs a pass
Youth Flag Football is holding registration through May 15 online at springvilleparksandrec.com.
Ages: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U; Cost is $100; Games are on Sundays after 5 p.m.
Springville Library
Beginning Monday, March 15, the library will be open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice. Check out their Facebook page for online activities at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
