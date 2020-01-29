The Springville High School Wrestling Team is currently ranked #10 in the State 1A/-5A Class Wrestling. Ian Orr is 5th in the 126lb Class and Trent Gillham is 2nd in the 138lb Class.
Springville Middle School swept the St Clair County Basketball and Cheer Middle School Tournament winning 1st place in every category on Jan. 18.
The Springville library hosts preschool storytime every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Annex. There will be stories, crafts and snacks.
City of Springville
Flock Safety, a neighborhood digital watch program, made a presentation at Springville City Hall on Jan. 9 to answer questions about the new cameras posted in our area. For more information, go to facebook.com/flocksafety
The Springville Police Department announced that text messaging for 911 services are now active in St. Clair County. The service is for when calling 911 is not possible, such as if the caller is deaf, hearing or speech impaired. If a caller is otherwise unable to speak, because of a medical condition (such as a stroke). If speaking would be unsafe, as in the case of abduction or home invasion.
Springville Schools
The Springville Softball meet the Lady Tigers, scrimmage and alumni game will be Feb. 15th at Springville High School. The activities will begin at 11 a.m. at the SHS Softball Field. For more information or to participate contact, springvillesoftballboosterclub@gmail.com
The Springville Elementary Kindergarten Roundup will be held April 2. Details will be released soon, please mark your calendars if you have a child entering Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be CLOSED until May. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Youth Soccer registration will be open online at sysa.alsoccerlive.org/ through February 1st
Springville Library
Jan. 28 – Springville Arts Council Meeting – Meets in the annex, 1:00 p.m.
Jan. 30 – Preschool Storytime – Meets in the annex, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 1, 8 – ACT Prep – For St. Clair County Students. Registration is required; visit the library annex for course information and registration. 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
*Registration requested
The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6:00PM - Dinner, 7:00PM - Worship/Large Group, 8:15PM - Small Groups. Located at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama.Call (205) 467-3563 or oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes. griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course which is open to the public. The course includes 2 hour classroom training and 2 hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6pm - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.