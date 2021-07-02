Congratulations to SHS student Molly Graben, recognized as “Good Citizen” by her city group at Girls State.
Congratulations to the Springville cheerleaders who placed 2nd Overall at the Camp Competition on June 18th at Mississippi State.
The Springville Public Library hosted Summer Reading 2021 with robotics workshops.
Nichols Nook Coffee House and gift shop held a Grand Reopening Open House event on June 24th.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Area Summer Camps
July 5-9 NIKE Basketball Camp, Argo 1-800-645-3226
July 7-9 Art Adventure Camp at Christ Community Church (205) 908-6494
July 12-17 Theater Camp, Attalla cctplayhouse.com
Multi-date ArkWings Gymnastics Camps, Trussville arkgym.com/camps
VBS Area Round-Up
July 14-16 “Destination” at Flow Church in Ashville 6:30-8:30 p.m. flowchurch.tv
July 19-23 “Mystery Island” at Eden Westside Bapt. 6-8:30 p.m. edenwestside.org
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad is now open for 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Season Pass option for the Splash Pad. The first member is $20 and each additional member on your pass is $10. This is valid for the entire season and you can come as much as you like all summer long.
To purchase, go to springvilleparksandrec.com, login or create an account, and on the lower right side you will see SEASON PASS where you can purchase your pass for the 2021 season. All you have to bring to the splash pad is your ID for admission.
*3 & under are free and do not require pass **Anyone ages 4+ who enters the gates needs a pass
Springville Library
The library is now open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
Springville Library Summer Reading Storytimes began June 10. Storytime will host visits from fairy princesses, superheroes, and more. Register for Summer Reading in the children’s annex. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
July 9 Yoga by Nancy*; 12 p.m.
July 13 Lego Playstations; 10 a.m.
July 16 Genealogy Classes*; 12 p.m.
July 18 Gutsy the Flying Fox; 11 a.m.
July 20 Robot Playstations; 10 a.m.
July 23 Yoga by Nancy*; 12 p.m.
July 28 Stuffed Animal Sleepover; 10:30 a.m.
July 30 Genealogy Classes*; 12 p.m.
*Registration requested
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
