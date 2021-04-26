The Drum Majors for the 2021-2022 Season will be Ms. Abby Royal and Mr. Will Galloway.
Congratulations to the SHS Lady Tiger Tennis Team on securing their place at the State Competition for the first time on April 13.
Springville Boys Tennis won sectionals. Cam Coker and Greyson Love won #1 doubles, Luke Russo and Matthew Love won #2 doubles, and Joshua Leopard and Graham Hinds won #3 doubles. Cam Coker won #1 singles, Graham Hinds won #5 singles and Joshua Leopard won #6 singles. The Teams will advance to the state tournament next April 21 in Mobile.
The SHS JV Baseball Team had a record-breaking season of 20-5.
Springville PD Officers Lt. Long and Cpl. Keith celebrated St Clair County Central Dispatcher Anna Melton after the Alabama APCO recognized her with The Award of Excellence on April 16.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
The City of Springville will hold the 2021 Electronics Drop-off Day and Free Paper Shredding on May 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall located at 160 Walker Dr. This is for electronic recycling only.
Springville Middle School is hosting the Springville Classic Golf Tournament on May 8 at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course in Pinson, Alabama to benefit SMS students. Cost is 400 per team. Registration is at www.sccboe.org/sms
Homestead Hollow will hold its annual Spring Arts & Crafts Festival 2021 on May 14 through 16. www.homesteadhollow.com
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a Grief Share group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed for the 2020 Season. The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Youth Flag Football is holding registration through May 15 online at springvilleparksandrec.com.
Ages: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U; Cost is $100; Games are on Sundays after 5 p.m.
Springville Library
Beginning Monday, March 15, the library will be open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice. Check out their Facebook page for online activities at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
