Congratulations to the Springville Youth Soccer Association 2014/2015 Boys Storm, U9 champions at the Liberty Cup on Aug. 28. The team scored 14 and only allowed 3 competing against some of the best teams across the State.
Springville Middle School Student Council hosted a New Student Brunch to welcome new students on Sept. 7.
Congratulations to Springville Walmart pharmacist and local resident, Becky Mize, PharmD for 15 years of service.
The SHS Choir worked on music and SHS Principal, Dr. Moore joined in on Sept. 14.
The Springville Police Department will offer civilian firearms training classes on Oct. 8 and 22, 2022. The class is one day long. Each day will start at 9 a.m. and will be $50 a person. The class size will be 10 people and you can sign up at Springville City Hall. If you have any questions, contact Inv. Rigby at 205-467-2701.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department and Smokehouse BBQ will host Run 4 the Parks on Oct. 1 at Big Springs Park. 4 Races in 1 Day: springvilleparksandrec.com
8 a.m. The Smokehouse BBQ 5K Race $30
9 a.m. Rubber Ducky Run $5
10 a.m. Adventure Obstacle Run $10
11 a.m. Color Fun Run $20
Springville Pediatrics will host their Annual Springville Fall Festival at Big Springs Park on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. with inflatables, trick-or-treats and more.
Springville High School Football Team Schedule — 5A — Region 6
Fri, 9/23 VS Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Fri, 9/30 and Moody, 7 p.m.
Fri, 10/7 VS, Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Fri, 10/21 VS Saint Clair County 7 p.m.
Fri, 10/28 @ Pell City, 7 p.m.
Springville Parks & Recreation
The Splash Pad closed for the season on Labor Day.
For more information contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
