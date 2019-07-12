Big Springs Park debuted the new Selfie Swing at the playground. The Selfie Swing is a tandem swing for parents and children with a special phone compartment for making videos or photos. #selfieswing
The Springville Public Library hosted Skip the Magic Guy on June 28 for the Summer TEENS Program.
Ms. Bobbie celebrated her birthday at the Springville Senior Center with a card game.
Mr. Flemming on Highway 411 displayed his tractor collection for public viewing on Monday, July 1 - Sunday, July 7. He has over 25 tractors including Ford, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Oliver, and International on display. Located between Branchville and Moody on Hwy. 411 near Bethel Baptist Church.
The Springville First United Methodist Church in partnership with the Springville Elementary School Lunchroom will offer Picnic in the Park on Wednesday evenings at Big Springs Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. as part of its student summer feeding program.
Springville Events
Annual Health & Wellness Day July 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Springville Wal-Mart with the Annual Charity Car Show. The charity is The Children’s Miracle Network of Alabama. All donations go to the Alabama Chapter.
The Springville Community Theater will hold shows for “Peter Pan” Thursday through Sunday, July 25-28 at Springville Middle School. For more information, visit springvillecommunitytheater.com or contact June Mack by email jmack@uab.edu.
The Springville Tigers High School Basketball teams will host Basketball Camp on July 22-25 at SHS for grades 1st - 6th from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Register with Coach Smith at jeff.smith@sccboe.org
Springville Gun Works is hosting a “Refuse to be a Victim” Safety Seminar on Saturday, July 27 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Springville VFW Hall. The cost is only $45 per person and includes all classroom materials. Space is limited. This is a Personal Safety class, not a handgun class. Get -more info and reserve your space at 205-807-6849.
Springville Area VBS Round-Up
July 14-17 at CrossPoint Church SMASH in Argo, 6 -8:30 p.m., 4K-5th grade.
July 14- 17, Calvary Baptist Odenville, Crocodile Dock, 6 - 8:30 p.m.
July 14-18 at New Lebanon Baptist, VBA is from 6-8:30 p.m.
July 15-19 at Red Hill Baptist in Springville, VBS 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Breakfast and lunch served.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is open Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 pm.. Admission is $2. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
SYA Fall Baseball/Softball Registration is online at www.quickscores.com/springville-al.
Springville Youth Football Association is holding online registration for Tackle Football.: www.quickscores.com/springville-al
Springville Library
July 11 Storytime: Chenille the Llama, Thursday 10:30 a.m.
July 11 Star Wars Academy for TEENS, Thursday 5 p.m.
July 13 Chair Yoga with Nancy, Saturday 11:30 a.m.
July 16 Puzzles at the Library, Tuesday 9 a.m.
July 17 Gutsy the Flying Fox Finale, Wednesday 11 a.m.
July 18 Storytime: Elsa & Anna, Thursday 10:30 a.m.
July 18 Summer Reading Party for TEENS, Thursday 5 p.m.
July 19 Lunch & Learn: Scarf Tying, Friday12 p.m.
July 20 Genealogy: Come Find Your Roots, Saturday 10:30 a.m.
July 23 Thomas Train Play Stations, Tuesday 10 a.m.
July 24 Reading Buddies, Wednesday 11 a.m.
July 25 Storytime: Springville Pediatrics, Thursday 10:30 a.m.
July 26 Lunch & Learn: Summer Reading Party, Friday 12 p.m.
*Registration requested
Springville Senior Center
The Senior Center is planning a trip to The Wind Creek Casino in Wetumpka on July 10- 11. Register at the Senior Center.
• Ceramics classes Mondays and Friday from 12-2 p.m..
• Quilting classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Mexican Train Dominoes on Wednesdays.
• Sunrise Walking Group Fridays at the bridge at Big Springs Park at 9:30 a.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering monthly “Art Days” for kids ages 6-12, for $5. Register at art.springville.info
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
