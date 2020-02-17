Congratulations to SHS’s Beth Ann Tucker for finishing 3rd place overall in Alabama, 3A-5A Track & Field State Finals.
Congratulations to the SHS Boys Basketball Team for winning the Area Championship. They compete against Southside at the 5A Basketball Sub-Regionals on February 11th at SHS at 7p.m.
Congratulations to the SHS Lady Tigers Basketball Team for winning the Area Championship. They compete against Southside at the 5A Basketball Sub-Regionals on Feb. 10 at Southside High School at 7 p.m. Congratulations to Makalyn Kyser and Abby Talton for making the All Area Basketball Team.
City of Springville
The Springville Police Department announced that Text Messaging for 911 Services are now active in St. Clair County.
Springville Schools
The Springville Softball Annual Meet the Lady Tigers, Scrimmage and Alumni game will be Feb. 15 at SHS. The activities will begin at 11 a.m. at the SHS Softball Field. For more information or to participate contact, springvillesoftballboosterclub@gmail.com
The Springville Elementary Kindergarten Roundup will be held April 2. Details will be released soon, please mark your calendars if you have a child entering Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.
The 61st annual Miss Springville pageant will be held on March 14 at SHS.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be CLOSED until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
Feb. 13 – YA UnValentine 80’s Party – Wear your 80’s best attire and party w/ tacos. 8-12th grade, 5:00 p.m. *
Feb. 13, 20, 27 – Preschool Storytime – Meets in the annex, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 14 – Book Group – Meets in the main library, 10:00 a.m.
Feb. 14 – 1st Annual Seed Exchange – Meets in the main library, 12:00 p.m*
Feb. 15 – American Girl Doll Pet Vet Drop-in – Ages 6-12, annex, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 – Music & Movement – Approx. ages 3-7, meets in the annex, 10:30 a.m.*
Feb. 19 – Homeschool Breakfast & Microscope Training – Meets in the children's annex, 10:30 a.m.*
Feb. , 21, 28 – Chair Yoga by Nancy – Now meeting on Fridays! Main library, 11:00 a.m.*
*Registration requested
The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6:00PM - Dinner, 7:00PM - Worship/Large Group, 8:15PM - Small Groups. Located at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama.Call 205-467-3563 or oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes for more information go to griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course which is open to the public. The course includes 2 hour classroom training and 2 hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 p.m. - 8:30. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at www.facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
