Springville Elementary School students, Springville Preservation Society members and former Springville Rock School students and teachers worked to restore the Rock School as part of Alabama’s Bicentennial Celebrations as a special project on July 27.
Civil Air Patrol AL-126 held a Car wash Fundraiser at Argo Hardware on US-11 on July 27, with support from Advance Auto Parts and O'Reillys in Springville, Moody, Leeds, and Trussville who helped with supplies. Be sure to support them.
The Springville Public Library celebrated the Library Book Club on July 26.
Springville Events
WHY DO YOU COUNT? Why does Springville count? We "count" because a proper and complete count impacts funding for important programs, such as (but not limited to): Title I grants for our schools, Special Ed grants, Head Start Program, Child Care & Development Fund, SNAP (the most important resource to prevent hunger and malnutrition), National School Lunch Program, WIC, Medicaid, Child Health Insurance (CHIP), Health Center Program, Section 8 Housing, and Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). You may not utilize these programs, but by your participation in the 2020 Census, you help the city, county and state report accurate numbers and therefore, ensure proper representation for our state and appropriate allocation of funds to the previously mentioned programs which impact our children most. YOU COUNT! Participate in the 2020 Census
Springville Schools
Springville Elementary School Meet the Teacher will be August 8 from 2-6 p.m. (Come and go) This is when you may bring supplies to the classroom. School starts August 14.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is open Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. until September 1. Admission is $2. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
The Springville First United Methodist Church in partnership with the Springville Elementary School Lunchroom will offer Picnic in the Park on Wednesday evenings at Big Springs Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. as part of its student summer feeding program.
Springville Parks and Recreation installed new seatbelts on the swings at Big Springs Park.
SYA Fall Baseball/Softball Registration is online at www.quickscores.com/springville-al.
Springville Youth Football Association is holding online registration for Tackle Football: www.quickscores.com/springville-al
Springville Library
Aug. 8: Read with Mrs. Shallon, Thursday 10 a.m.
Aug. 16: Homeschool breakfast Friday 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 17: Genealogy: Come find your Roots, Saturday 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 24: Chair Yoga with Nancy, Saturday 11:30 a.m.
Springville Senior Center
• Ceramics classes Mondays and Friday from 12-2 p.m..
• Quilting classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Mexican Train Dominoes on Wednesdays.
• Sunrise Walking Group Fridays at the bridge at Big Springs Park at 9:30 a.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering monthly “Art Days” for kids ages 6-12, for $5. Register at art.springville.info
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
