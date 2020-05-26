Stopwatch Urgent Care located at 110 Legacy Park Way, Springville, AL 35146 offers COVID-19 testing. They offer car side testing. All you have to do is call at (205) 719-1000 when you arrive and the team will come out and assist you.
Springville Anglers, Jackson Keiser and Spencer Stewart placed 5th and Joseph Glenn fished solo with 4.35 lbs at the Airport Marine Fishing Tournament in Warrior on May 16.
The staff at Springville Elementary School held a Retirement Reception on May 22 to honor Mrs. Zahedi and Coach Lisa for the many years they each have dedicated to the children of Springville Elementary School, they will be missed.
Springville High honored the Seniors of the Class of 2020 with a slideshow on the school’s web page and with signs posted on Main Street. The web site is sccboe.org/shs
Springville First UMC Church is hosting “Cooking Under Pressure,” an Instapot, electric pressure cooker workshop on Thursday, June 11 at 3:00p.m.. The cost is $15 per person. Call the St. Clair Extension Office to register at 205-338-9416.
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website at springvillealabama.org
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be open June 6 from 10am-7pm. Admission is $2 per person. Social distancing applies when not actively using the splash pad. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Summer/Fall Cheerleading Registration is available online at springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville youth tackle football is now accepting head coaches applications at Springvilleparksandrec.com. If you have any questions contact Rick Hopkins at rhopkins@cityofspringville.com or at 205-467-0265.
Flag Football registration is available online at springvilleparksandrec.com. In person registration will be Saturday June 6th 12:00-3:00 p.m. at Springville Parks & Rec Office.
Springville Library
During COVID-19 Pandemic the Library will be closed. The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
The Library is offering several additional online opportunities until they reopen at springvillealabama.org/library
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
