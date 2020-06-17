Stopwatch Urgent Care located at 110 Legacy Park Way, Springville, AL 35146 offers COVID-19 testing. They offer car side testing. All you have to do is call at (205) 719-1000 when you arrive and the team will come out and assist you.
Springville Walmart has testing available to adults (18 and older) who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms. You can get tested at a drive-thru testing site at the Springville Walmart located at 160 Springville Station Blvd. The site will use a self-administered nasal swab observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly. You can sign up to get tested here: https://bit.ly/34yWKTh. The drive-thru site will be open each week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. weather permitting. Those getting tested are required to stay in their cars at all times, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
The Springville Public Library is accepting curbside requests.Not sure what you want? Request a "Mystery Bag" of 5-10 books. Place holds by calling 205-467-2339 or visit springvillealabama.org
Springville Anglers Team Member, Dakota Chastain at Wedowee, Al had a big catch on May 31.
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is open for the 2020 Season. Admission is $2 per person. Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays 1 - 5 p.m. Social distancing applies when not actively using the splash pad. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Homestead Hollow will hold the first-annual Summer Music Celebration. Featuring tributes to Tom Petty and Lynyrd Skynrd through live performances by The Wildflowers and Shootin' You Straight. Plus Deputy 5 from Birmingham, Alabama as well as other local artists that will perform throughout the day. Pre-Buy your tickets below for $20, or pay at the gate for $25. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, come sit outside, and enjoy a day of awesome live music at Homestead Hollow. NO COOLERS and NO PETS allowed. Visit the Homestead Hollow website for more details at homesteadhollow.com
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website springvillealabama.org
Springville Schools
Springville Elementary School will hold kindergarten and new student registration on Wednesday June 17 and Thursday June 18. The times available are 2:00 - 6 p.m. The sign up link is below. Please enter through the library door. Students are still not allowed on campus. Please bring copies of all required documents for the school to keep.
Springville Parks and Recreation
Springville Summer Basketball is taking online registration until June 27th at springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville youth tackle football is now registering players at Springvilleparksandrec.com. If you have any questions contact Rick Hopkins at rhopkins@cityofspringville.com.
Springville Library
During COVID-19 Pandemic the Library will be closed. The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
The Library is offering several additional online opportunities until they reopen.
www.springvillealabama.org/library
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
