Miss Malorie Paige Martinez of Springville will be representing the state of Alabama as Miss Alabama Pre-Teen.
Mrs. Shallon read Mo Willems’ hilarious books at preschool storytime on August 30.
The SHS Springville Tigers Junior class greeted students at SES and SMS before Friday’s game on August 30. Springville beat Ashville 10-7 at the football game Friday night.
Springville High School Juniors and Seniors earn college credits in Dual Enrollment. History, English, Psychology, and Speech are offered through Jefferson State . This school year SHS has over 70 students earning college credits. Pictured is one of two History classes.
Congratulations to Springville Walmart Associates on their completion of Camp 2 on their Everest Climb to a Better Running Store.
Springville Events
WHY DO YOU COUNT? Why does Springville count? We "count" because a proper and complete count impacts funding for important programs, such as (but not limited to): Title I grants for our schools, Special Ed grants, Head Start Program, Child Care & Development Fund, SNAP (the most important resource to prevent hunger and malnutrition), National School Lunch Program, WIC, Medicaid, Child Health Insurance (CHIP), Health Center Program, Section 8 Housing, and Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). You may not utilize these programs, but by your participation in the 2020 Census, you help the city, county and state report accurate numbers and therefore, ensure proper representation for our state and appropriate allocation of funds to the previously mentioned programs which impact our children most. YOU COUNT! Participate in the 2020 Census
Springville Pediatrics will host their 1st Annual Fall Festival at Big Springs Park in Springville on October 5. There will be food trucks, vendors, games, giveaways and more. If you are interested in being a vendor or would like to donate items, please send an email to cbooker@springville-peds.com
The Springville Preservation Society will host the 3rd Annual Ice Cream Social, which will be held Sunday, October 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Rock School on Pine Street.
The Springville Preservation Society will host a Historic Cemetery Walk on October 20 and 27 from 2-4 p.m. touring the Fuller Cemetery each Sunday. This event was rescheduled due to inclement weather earlier this year.
Springville Schools
SHS Tigers Football:
Aug. 22: SHS vs. Hayden (H) 28-6 Won
Aug. 30: SHS vs. Ashville (H) 10-7 Won
Sept. 6 : SHS vs. Sylacauga (H)
Sept. 13: Clay Central vs. SHS (A)
Sept. 20: SHS vs. Munford (HOMECOMING)
Sept. 27: Crossville vs. SHS (A)
Oct. 4: Center Point vs. SHS (A)
Oct. 11 : Moody vs. SHS (A)
Oct. 18: SHS vs. Jordan (H) Pink Out!
Oct. 25: SHS vs. SCCHS (H) Senior Night!
Congratulations to the SHS Tigers Cross Country Track Club for runner, Beth Ann Tucker, winning the Varsity Girls St. Clair Invitational run with a time of 21:42. The Varsity Boys finished 4th and the JV Boys finished 2nd in their respective races on Saturday, August 24.
The Springville Miss Tiger Pride Pageant will be held Saturday, September 7 at 4:30 p.m. at Springville Middle School.
The Springville High School Softball Team will offer “Fall Youth Camp Nights” September 5, 12, 19 and 26 free of charge, open to any girls 1st through 6th grade. Contact Coach Easterwood for more information at brandon.easterwood@sccboe.org
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is open Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. until September 1. Admission is $2. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org
Springville Library
Sept. 3: 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, Tues. 9 a.m.
Sept. 14: American Girl Club, Sat. 11 a.m.
Sept. 17: Lego Builders, Tues. 4:30 a.m.
Sept. 21: Genelogy with Kathy Burttram, Sat. 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 27: Homeschool Breakfast, Fri. 9:30 a.m.,
*Registration requested
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Events for the month of September:
Sept 5.: Fireman’s Lunch 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sept 11: Football Tailgate Party at 11 a.m.
Sept 12: Trip to Mama Miastino’s, leave at 9:30 a.m.
Sept 19: Trip to Rattlesnake Saloon, leave at 8 a.m.
Sept 26: Birdhouse Building at 12 p.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering monthly “Art Days” for kids ages 6-12, for $5. Register at art.springville.info
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
