One-Eighty Church hosted Breakfast and Devotion for the Football Players, Trainers and Cheerleaders before school on September 27.
The Springville Fire Department shared the message of safety with the kids at Springville First UMC. Thanks to Sargent Richard Meadows and Paramedic Pierson Paddock for showing the kids the fire truck and equipment.
Congratulations to all those in the homecoming court and to Ally Naylor, 2019 Homecoming Queen.
Players from the SHS Tigers Football Team were guest readers for the students at Springville Elementary School on September 27.
Springville Events
Springville Pediatrics will host their 1st Annual Fall Festival at Big Springs Park in Springville on October 5. There will be food trucks, vendors, games, giveaways and more. If you are interested in being a vendor or would like to donate items, please send an email to cbooker@springville-peds.com
The Springville Preservation Society will host the 3rd Annual Ice Cream Social, which will be held Sunday, October 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Rock School on Pine Street.
The Springville Preservation Society will host a Historic Cemetery Walk on October 20 and 27 from 2-4 p.m. touring the Fuller Cemetery each Sunday. This event was rescheduled due to inclement weather earlier this year.
Springville Schools
SHS Tigers Football:
Aug. 22: SHS vs. Hayden (H) 28-6 Won
Aug. 30: SHS vs. Ashville (H) 10-7 Won
Sept. 6 : SHS vs. Sylacauga (H) Lost 21-42
Sept. 13: Clay Central vs. SHS (A) Lost 7-42
Sept. 20: SHS vs. Munford (HOMECOMING) Lost 13-45
Sept. 27: Crossville vs. SHS (A) Win 44-14
Oct. 4: Center Point vs. SHS (A)
Oct. 11 : Moody vs. SHS (A)
Oct. 18: SHS vs. Jordan (H) Pink Out!
Oct. 25: SHS vs. SCCHS (H) Senior Night!
Springville High School and MS Softball will host the 2nd annual Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m. in the SHS Gym.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Oct. 8: Coosa Queen Riverboat Lunch
Oct. 16: Pancake Breakfast
Oct. 17: Shopping Trip
Oct. 18: Antebellum Ghost Stories at the library
Oct. 29: Soap making
Oct. 31: Halloween Party and Movie
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering monthly “Art Days” for kids ages 6-12, for $5. Register at art.springville.info
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course, which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
