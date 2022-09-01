Great opening weekend for our 2014 Storm and 2013 Storm teams. The 2 teams faced AYSO out of Huntsville along with Cullman United in round robin play and came out with 3 wins, 1 draw and no losses. Go Storm August 20.
The Springville Middle School Cheerleaders hosted the Mini Me Cheer Camp on August 23 at Springville Elementary.
The Springville Library hosted Preschool Storytime Thursday at 10:30 on August 25.
Springville High School awarded one of the Springville Tigers biggest football fans, Connor McAdams, with the Tiger Code Belt on August 24.
The Springville Senior Center will host Elvis and the Blue Suedes for a Sock Hop on August 27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Big Springs Park. The Sock Hop will include live music, classic cars, popsicles and more.
The Springville Fire Department will be conducting a Firefighter I/II Recruit School beginning on August 29, 2022. The Recruit School meets all certification requirements of the Alabama Fire College and Personnel Standards Commission and is open to candidates employed by a fire department in Alabama.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department and Smokehouse BBQ will host Run 4 the Parks on October 1 at Big Springs Park. 4 Races in 1 Day: springvilleparksandrec.com
8 a.m. The Smokehouse BBQ 5K Race $30
9 a.m. Rubber Ducky Run $5
10 a.m. Adventure Obstacle Run $10
11 a.m. Color Fun Run $20
Springville Pediatrics will host their Annual Springville Fall Festival at Big Springs Park on October 29th from 11am — 2pm with inflatables, trick-or-treats and more.
Springville High School Football Team Schedule
- Fri, 9/2 @ Leeds, 7 p.m.
- Fri, 9/9 VS Southside, Gadsden, 7 p.m.
- Fri,
9/16
- @ Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Fri, 9/23 VS Oneonta, 7 p.m.
- Fri, 9/30 @ Moody, 7 p.m.
- Fri, 10/7 VS, Lincoln, 7 p.m.
- Fri, 10/21 VS Saint Clair County7 p.m.
Fri, 10/28 @ Pell City, 7 p.m.
Springville Parks & Recreation
Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10 AM-6 PM, Sunday: 1-5 PM. Closed for the season on Labor Day.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8 PM, Sunday: 5-7 PM.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free), Season Passes available
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.