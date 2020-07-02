Stopwatch Urgent Care located at 110 Legacy Park Way, Springville, AL 35146 offers COVID-19 testing. They offer car side testing. All you have to do is call at (205) 719-1000 when you arrive and the team will come out and assist you.
Springville Walmart has testing available to adults (18 and older) who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms. You can get tested at a drive-thru testing site at the Springville Walmart located at 160 Springville Station Blvd. The site will use a self-administered nasal swab observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly. You can sign up to get tested here: https://bit.ly/34yWKTh. The drive-thru site will be open each week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. weather permitting. Those getting tested are required to stay in their cars at all times, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
The Springville Police Department received an outpouring of support from various businesses and members of the community and Sweetwater Neighborhood throughout the week with lunches, cookies and treats.
The St Clair County Board of Education announced the first part of the roadmap for reopening schools on June 26. The School Board is still formulating a plan that will be announced shortly after the State Board of Education decision on July 4.
The Springville Library hosts "Springville Summer Reading Storytime" Facebook group for the brand new Virtual 6th Day Creatures - Animal Adventures videos posted weekly for kids of all ages on facebook.com/groups/splstorytime/
The Church at Bradford Road dedicated a new playground for children to utilize on June 22.
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website at springvillealabama.org
Springville Parks and Recreation
Springville youth tackle football is now registering players at Springvilleparksandrec.com. If you have any questions contact Rick Hopkins at rhopkins@cityofspringville.com.
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is open for the 2020 Season. Admission is $2 per person. Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays 1 - 5 p.m.. Social distancing applies when not actively using the splash pad. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
The Springville Public Library is now open to the public by appointment, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Curbside Service remains available, Monday-Friday, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. Springville Library will also continue to provide "Mystery Bags" for patrons upon request. Call to make an appointment for browsing, limited computer usage, or curbside pickup.
Main Building Appointments: 467-2339, Children’s Annex Appointments: 467-7261. Copy/fax services, activity room, and meeting spaces are not available. Please return ALL items to book drops outside. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance. http://www.springvillealabama.org
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
The Springville Senior Center will host a Live Zoom and Facebook meeting on Financial Crimes and Fraud Schemes with a Guest Speaker from the Alabama Securities Commission, July 1 at 1:00 p.m. For more information, please email panda@m4a.org, or visit: www.facebook.com/events/263343501606794/
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.