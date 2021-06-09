The Springville Anglers celebrated their Seniors and had 6 Anglers qualify for the Bass Nation Alabama State Championship in June at Weiss Lake. The qualifying anglers are: Rocky Jonio, Brock Bowers, Chase Parnell, Dakota Chastain, Jackson Keiser & Spencer Stewart.
One Eighty Church in Springville honored the Springville Police Officers with gift bags for National Police Week.
Springville Walmart now offers a convenient drop box where you can donate old eyeglasses to the Lions Club who takes them and recycles them to help those in need. The donation box is located in front of the Walmart Vision Center.
The SHS Girls Soccer Team players made the 2021 All County Girls’ Soccer Team: Maggie Nalley, Lela Nalley, Skyler Duncan, Claire Hamilton and Gracie Mathews- MVP.
The Springville Senior Center will re-open June 18 with a Kick-Off Party from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. with live music by Kool-Kats, Russ Randolph and Lee Davis. The Springville Fire Department will be grilling food. Bring a lawn chair and plan to have a good time.
Horse Pens 40 “Summer Warm UP'' Afternoon Concert under the covered pavilion on Saturday, June 26th starting at 4 p.m. with The Yellow Dandies & Mt.Grass Unit $20. Horse Pens 40, CR-42, Steele, AL 35987. www.hp40.com
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a Grief Share group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
VBS Area Round-Up
June 6-10 “Treasured” at North Clay Baptist Church 6-9 p.m. northclay.org
June 7-11 “Press Play” at Clearbranch in Argo 6-8:30 p.m. clearbranch.org
July 14-16 “Destination” at Flow Church in Ashville 6:30-8:30 p.m. flowchurch.tv
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad is now open for 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Season Pass option for the Splash Pad. The first member is $20 and each additional member on your pass is $10. This is valid for the entire season and you can come as much as you like all summer long.
To purchase, go to springvilleparksandrec.com, login or create an account, and on the lower right side you will see season pass where you can purchase your pass for the 2021 season. All you have to bring to the splash pad is your ID for admission.
*3 & under are free and do not require pass **Anyone ages 4+ who enters the gates needs a pass
Summer Youth Basketball League Registration is now open. Cost is $90, games will be played on Tuesdays/Thursdays at SMS (non air conditioned). Evaluations will be Saturday June 26th. www.springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville Library
The library is now open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
Springville Library Summer Reading Storytimes begin June 10. Storytime will host visits from fairy princesses, superheroes, and more. Register for Summer Reading in the children’s annex. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
June 8 – Stuffed Puppy Adoption Party; 10 a.m., Library Annex
June 9 – Animal Tales & Tales; 11 a.m.
June 10 – Storytime: Fairy Princesses; 10:30 a.m., Library Annex
June 10 – Bubble Class for TEENS; 3:30 p.m.
June 11 – Genealogy - Discover Your Roots; noon, Main Library*
June 15 – Lego Play Stations; 10 a.m., Library Annex
June 16 – Michelle's Magical Poodles; 11 a.m.
June 17 – Storytime: Superheroes; 10:30 a.m.
June 17 – Self Defense for TEENS; 3:30 a.m.
*Registration requested
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center Reopens June 18 with Live Music & Fire Department BBQ from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Senior center adjacent to Big Springs Park.
Pottery Classes begin on Monday June 21. Hours with the exception of holidays:
Monday- 8-1 p.m., Tuesday 8-10 a.m. also Firing Day for Kiln, Wednesday 8-2 p.m., Thursday 8-2 p.m.
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
