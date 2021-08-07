The St. Clair County Commission volunteered Roadwork for the worn roadway at the Stadium at SHS on July 29th.
Stuffed animal owners dropped off their furry friends for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover at the Springville Public Library on July 29th.
Springville Elementary School held their annual Kindergarten Camp on July 21st for first time school students.
Springville Elementary Art Enrichment Teacher, Mrs. Wilkerson, created additional murals at SES & SMS for the new 2021-2022 school year.
Springville High School Football & Band Schedule (6A, Region 7) *AwayAugust 14 Night of Champions
August 20 Jamboree Game
August 27 St Clair Co
September 3 Cherokee County
September 10 Fort Payne (Homecoming)
September 17 Scottsboro*
September 24 Fultondale
October 1 Southside
October 2 Oneonta Band Fest
October 8 Pell City*
October 15 Oxford
October 22 Arab*
October 29 Moody (Senior Night)
October 30 AL Band Championships
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad is now open for 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Youth Baseball and Softball is now registering through August 14th for ages 5 through 12 at www.parks-rec@springvillealabama.org
Springville Library
The library is now open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Pottery Classes begin on Monday June 21. Hours with the exception of holidays:
Monday- 8-1pm, Tuesday 8-10am also Firing Day for Kiln, Wednesday 8-2pm, Thursday 8-2pm.
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
