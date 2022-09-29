The Springville Library hosted Books and Babies Storytime, a new monthly program designed for babies 6-24 months. Space and supplies are limited; register in the children's annex for the next scheduled Books and Babies Storytime, held on Tuesday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m.
The city of Springville hosted the Annual Springville Homecoming Parade on September 23rd with dozens of floats, trucks, and more.
The SYSA Springville Youth Soccer U9 2014 Girls Storm Team earned medals at the Birmingham Bash Youth Soccer Tournament on September 24th.
Springville Elementary hosted a pep rally on September 23rd for the Homecoming Festivities with the Tiger mascot getting students fired up for the Tiger football game against Oneonta.
The Springville Police Department will offer civilian firearms training classes on Oct. 8 & 22, 2022. The class is one day long. Each day will start at 9 a.m. and will be $50 a person. The class size will be 10 people and you can sign up at Springville City Hall. If you have any questions, contact Inv. Rigby at (205)467-2701.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department and Smokehouse BBQ will host Run 4 the Parks on October 1 at Big Springs Park. 4 Races in 1 Day: springvilleparksandrec.com
8 a.m. The Smokehouse BBQ 5K Race $30
9 a.m. Rubber Ducky Run $5
10 a.m. Adventure Obstacle Run $10
11 a.m. Color Fun Run $20
Springville Pediatrics will host their Annual Springville Fall Festival at Big Springs Park on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. with inflatables, trick-or-treats and more.
Springville High School Football Team Schedule - 5A - Region 6
Fri, 9/30 @ Moody*, 7:00 p.m.
Fri, 10/7 VS, Lincoln*, 7:00 p.m.
Fri, 10/21 VS Saint Clair County* 7:00 p.m.
Fri, 10/28 @ Pell City, 7:00 p.m.
Springville Parks & Recreation
The Splash Pad closed for the season on Labor Day.
For more information contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.