Governor Kay Ivey visited Springville Elementary School on Nov. 12 to recognize The Springville Rock School Restoration as part of the Bicentennial Celebrations.
The Springville High School Annual Alumni Basketball Game was held on Nov. 10.
Beth Ann Tucker won 3rd place in the 5A girls 2019 AHSAA Cross Country State Championship on Nov. 9 in Oakville, Alabama. The Boys finished 8th overall and the girls finished 10th overall.
The Springville Tigers Varsity Basketball Team opened the season with a 62-43 victory over Leeds on Nov. 14.
Springville Events
Springville Third Thursday Holiday Open House will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21. Come shop local in Springville.
Movies in the Park, “Polar Express” is set for Friday, Nov. 22 at Big Springs Park at 6 p.m.
The Annual Springville Christmas Parade is Dec. 14, themed, “Christmas in Whoville”.
Mayor William “Butch” Isley and the Springville City Council have lauched an online survey to shape the future of Springville. Go to www.springvillealabama.org and sign up to participate
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be closed until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
Nov. 23 – Chair Yoga by Nancy – main library, 11:30 a.m.*
Nov. 26 - Lego Builders Drop-In - 4:30-5:30 in the annex.
Dec. 3 – LSTA Open House – Tuesday, December 3rd, 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
*Registration requested
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Nov 21: Metro Diner and Aldi outing 10 a.m.
Nov 27: Thanksgiving Party 10 a.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Located at 5770 US Hwy 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course, which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
