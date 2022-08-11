The Springville Public Library congratulated Summer Reading prize winners on August 4.
The Springville Fire Department will be conducting a Firefighter I/II Recruit School beginning on August 29, 2022. The Recruit School meets all certification requirements of the Alabama Fire College and Personnel Standards Commission and is open to candidates employed by a fire department in Alabama.
SES hosted Meet the Teacher to prepare new students for school on August 4th.
The Springville Area Rotary Club Introduced 2022 Springville Area Rotary officers on July 20; Mike Ennis, President; Matt Tortorice, Treasurer; Jim Trull, Secretary; Shelly Mitchell-Talley, Public Relations Chair; Katrina Hennings, Foundation Chair; Monte Reed, Membership Chair; DG Mike Wade.
The Springville Senior Center will host Elvis and the Blue Suedes for a Sock Hop on August 27 from 10am — 3pm at Big Springs Park. The Sock Hop will include live music, classic cars, popsicles and more.
Springville Parks & Recreation
Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday: 1 a.m.-5 p.m.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8 p.m., Sunday: 5-7 p.m.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free), Season Passes available
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
8/12 Beginner Yoga 11:15 a.m.
8/15 Genealogy 11 a.m.
8/18 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m
8/19 Beginner Yoga 11:15 a.m.
8/22 Genealogy 11 a.m.
8/23 Yoga by Nancy 11 a.m.
8/25 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
8/26 Beginner Yoga 11:15 a.m.
8/30 Pinkhill Organics 9:30 a.m.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
