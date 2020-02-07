Congratulations to SHS JV Boys Basketball Team for an undefeated 20-0 season.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 sent Maj McEntyre, SM Stevens, C/Arm Stevens, C/Arm Hollingsworth, C/Arm Velasquez, C/Arm Grosvenor, C/SSgt Lumpkin and C/SSgt Shelton to participate in the Group 3 SAREX training on Jan. 25.
SES students toured the State’s capitol in Montgomery on Jan. 30.
Congratulations to Audrey Dulion for representing SES in the St Clair County spelling bee.
City of Springville
Flock Safety, a neighborhood digital watch program, made a presentation at Springville City Hall on Jan. 9 to answer questions about the new cameras posted in our area. Click the link for more information go to facebook.com/flocksafety
The Springville Police Department announced that Text Messaging for 911 Services are now active in St. Clair County.
Springville Schools
The Springville Softball Annual Meet the Lady Tigers, Scrimmage and Alumni game will be Feb. 15 at SHS. The activities will begin at 11a.m. at the SHS Softball Field. For more information or to participate contact, springvillesoftballboosterclub@gmail.com
The Springville Elementary Kindergarten Roundup will be held April 2nd. Details will be released soon, please mark your calendars if you have a child entering Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.
The 61st annual Miss Springville pageant will be held on March 14 at SHS.
The Springville High School Wrestling Team ranked #6 in the State 1A/-5A Class Wrestling.
Congratulations to Kaylan Silmon (9th) who placed 1st place in the Jr High Division at the St. Clair Co Beef Cook Off held at Jefferson State on Friday, January 24th. Kaylan will represent Springville High School in April at the State FCCLA Beef Cook Off held in Montgomery.
Congratulations to Hannah Maddox for being selected to participate in the State Superintendent's Visual Art Exhibit. The work will be on display at the Old Supreme Court Library at the State Capitol. The Secondary School Exhibit will be Feb. 3-21, 2020.
Quarterback Nick Roberts a 2002 graduate of Springville High School was inducted into the St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame on January 25th. Roberts played football at Gardner-Webb University for the Louisville Fire.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be closed until May. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Youth Soccer registration will be open online through February 1st. http://sysa.alsoccerlive.org/
Springville Library
The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at (205) 467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6:00 p.m. - Dinner, 7:00 p.m.- Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Located at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama.Call 205-467-3563 or oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes.For more information go to griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course which is open to the public. The course includes 2 hour classroom training and 2 hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6pm - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, \205-253-1368 or at facebook.comSpringvilleCAP/
