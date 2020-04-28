Stopwatch Urgent Care located at 110 Legacy Park Way, Springville, AL 35146 offers COVID-19 testing. They offer car side testing. All you have to do is call at (205) 719-1000 when you arrive and the team will come out and assist you.
Springville Elementary Principal, Greg Moore and Springville Police Officer, Micheal Long were challenged on April18 by Assistant Principal, Mr. Hill to do the Bean Boozle Challenge on Facebook for the students. The SES staff have made daily posts for the students by reading books and connecting with students while they are on quarantine.
SES Principal Gregory Moore walked through area Springville neighborhoods this past week to visit children who were outside playing.
The Springville Library is hosting Teen Poetry Night with award-winning poet Irene Latham.
This event for TEENS and TWEENS ages 11-18 will be held via Zoom, so please be sure to REGISTER ahead of time. You will be emailed a link to the Zoom meeting once it's ready.
https://forms.gle/4wgERaKnr5vRpqq3A.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, AL-126 Squadron heldt video, virtual meetings for their cadets about Aerospace and safety. There were 19 cadets and 4 SMs present for the meeting on April 15th..
Mayor Isley signed an executive order on April 2nd and issued a citywide 24 hour city-wide curfew to stop the spread of the Corona Virus. Isley has directed the Springville Police Department to criminally charge any citizen who is noncompliant. The executive order does not mean that individuals cannot be outside during a particular period of time, but instead, it orders people to remain within their residence unless it is essential that they venture out.The executive order states that non-work related groups of 10-or more are now prohibited even in public places such as public facilities, public parks and sidewalks. Other than for travel to perform essential tasks, people are ordered to stay home and remain isolated during the curfew.
The City of Springville offers a daily COVID-19 Pandemic report on the city’s website springvillealabama.org
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website springvillealabama.org
Several Springville businesses are offering early hours for Seniors amid the COVID-19 Pandemic:
Walmart is offering the first hour of business on Tuesday for Seniors to shop. Dollar General is offering the first hour of business everyday for Seniors to shop.
Springville Parks and Recreation
As a reminder, the following are CLOSED: Playgrounds, Park Bathrooms, pick ups games/organized sport. Please practice caution with using courts and fields (soccer/baseball/tennis/pickleball) and only use with your own household. The walking track will remain open
Summer/Fall Cheerleading Registration is available online at springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville youth tackle football is now accepting head coaches applications. If you are interested in serving the great city of Springville. Go to Springvilleparksandrec.com and click the 'Account' link in the menu to set up your account then fill out your application. If you have any questions contact Rick Hopkins at rhopkins@cityofspringville.com | 205-467-0265.
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be CLOSED until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
