The Springville Lady Tiger Softball Team qualified for the AHSAA 6A State Tournament in Oxford, AL starting Friday, May 21 after winning the AHSAA 6A East Regionals.
2021 Miss Springville Abby Daniels was crowned the 2021 Miss Springville on Saturday, May 15, 1st runner up Camille Acton, 2nd runner up Caroline Skellett, 3rd Runner Up Adyson Hathcock.
Springville Library Summer Reading Storytimes begin June 10. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Elementary students held a PTO Field Day to close out the school year with fun times on May 14.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a Grief Share group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Season Pass option for the Splash Pad. The first member is $20 and each additional member on your pass is $10. This is valid for the entire season and you can come as much as you like all summer long.
To purchase, go to springvilleparksandrec.com, login or create an account, and on the lower right side you will see season pass where you can purchase your pass for the 2021 season. All you have to bring to the splash pad is your ID for admission.
*3 & under are free and do not require pass **Anyone ages 4+ who enters the gates needs a pass
Springville Library
The library is now open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
Summer Reading Registration for all ages begins May 18.
May 20, 25, 27 – Preschool Storytime for children under 7, 10:30 a.m., Library Annex
May 28 – Yoga with Nancy, noon., Main Library*
May 18 – Tails and Tales Summer Reading Registration begins for the all ages.
May 21 – Gardening in May with Bethany O'Rear of Alabama Cooperative, 11:30 a.m., for adults in the Main Library*
*Registration requested
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice. Check out their Facebook page for online activities at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
