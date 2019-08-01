The Springville Community Theater performed “Peter Pan” Thursday through Sunday, July 25-28 at Springville Middle School. For more information, visit springvillecommunitytheater.com.
The Springville Tigers High School Basketball teams hosted Basketball Camp on July 22-25 at Springville High School for grades 1st - 6th.
Civil Air Patrol AL-126 was at Argo Hardware on US-11 on July 27, with support from Advance Auto Parts and O'Reillys in Springville. Second Lt. Ron Young gave the store employees Certificates of Appreciation.
The Springville Public Library hosted Reading Buddies with Greater Birmingham Humane Society dogs Einstein and Ginger on July 24.
Springville Events
WHY DO YOU COUNT? Why does Springville count? We "count" because a proper and complete count impacts funding for important programs, such as (but not limited to): Title I grants for our schools, Special Ed grants, Head Start Program, Child Care & Development Fund, SNAP (the most important resource to prevent hunger and malnutrition), National School Lunch Program, WIC, Medicaid, Child Health Insurance (CHIP), Health Center Program, Section 8 Housing, and Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). You may not utilize these programs, but by your participation in the 2020 Census, you help the city, county and state report accurate numbers and therefore, ensure proper representation for our state and appropriate allocation of funds to the previously mentioned programs which impact our children most. YOU COUNT! Participate in the 2020 Census.
Springville Schools
SES Meet the Teacher will be August 8 from 2-6. (Come and go) This is when you may bring supplies to the classroom. School starts August 14.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is open Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. until September 1. Admission is $2. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Big Springs Park debuted the new Selfie Swing at the playground. The Selfie Swing is a tandem swing for parents and children with a special phone compartment for making videos or photos. #selfieswing
The Springville First United Methodist Church in partnership with the Springville Elementary School Lunchroom will offer Picnic in the Park on Wednesday evenings at Big Springs Park from 5pm until 7pm as part of it’s student summer feeding program.
SYA Fall Baseball/Softball Registration is online at www.quickscores.com/springville-al.
Springville Youth Football Association is holding online registration for Tackle Football: www.quickscores.com/springville-al
Springville Library
Aug. 1: Storytime with Kids on Main, Thursday 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 3: Chair Yoga with Nancy, Saturday 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 8: Read with Mrs. Shallon, Thursday 10 a.m.
Aug. 16: Homeschool breakfast Friday 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 17: Genealogy: Come find your Roots, Saturday 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 24: Chair Yoga with Nancy, Saturday 11:30 a.m.
Springville Senior Center
• Ceramics classes Mondays and Friday from 12-2 p.m..
• Quilting classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Mexican Train Dominoes on Wednesdays.
• Sunrise Walking Group Fridays at the bridge at Big Springs Park at 9:30 a.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering monthly “Art Days” for kids ages 6-12, for $5. Register at art.springville.info
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.