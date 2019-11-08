Springville Cross Country competed at Sectionals on Oct. 31 with two second place finishes and they qualified for the State Cross Country meet.
The Springville Preservation Society hosted a Historic Cemetery Walk on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the historic Fuller Cemetery adjacent to the Springville Police Department complete with actors to tell the stories of citizens from Springville’s past.
The Springville Library hosted a Music Petting Zoo with Helen Taylor Nov. 1 for Preschool Storytime.
Mayor William “Butch” Isley and the Springville City Council have launched an online survey to shape the future of Springville. Go to www.springvillealabama.org and sign up to participate
Springville Schools
Springville High School hosted a Veteran's Day Program on Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.
2019 SHS Alumni Basketball Games, Nov. 10 on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Springville High School.
The Springville High School Key Club members are taking orders for red, Alabama grown poinsettias that will be delivered between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14. The students are raising money for several different local charities and State convention expenses. The plants come in the following sizes and prices: 6 inch-$10, 8 inch-$15, 10 inch- $20. Orders and money are due by Oct. 31. Please contact Mrs. Umphrey or a SHS Key Club member to order yours today! Cash or Check accepted.
2019 SHS Alumni Basketball Games, Nov. 10 on Sunday at 2p.m. at SHS.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org
Springville Library
Nov. 14, 21 – Preschool Story Time – annex, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 12 – Homeschool Exploring Nature with Clay – Ages 5 and up, annex, 10:30 a.m.*
Nov. 16 – Genealogy with Kathy Burttram, main library, 10:30 a.m.*
Nov. 16 – American Girl Crafting Club – WellieWishers – annex, 11 a.m.*
Nov. 19 – Music & Movement – Approx. ages 3-7, annex, 10:30 a.m.*
Nov. 20 – Puzzles at the Library – Relax with a puzzle in the main library
Nov. 23 – Chair Yoga by Nancy – main library, 11:30 a.m.*
Nov. 26 - Lego Builders Drop-In - 4:30-5:30 in the annex.
Dec. 3 – LSTA Open House – Tuesday, December 3rd, 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
*Registration requested
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Nov 15: Santa’s Workshop at Big Springs Park 9 a.m.
Nov 19: Knitting with Casey 10 a.m.
Nov 21: Metro Diner and Aldi outing 10 a.m.
Nov 27: Thanksgiving Party 10 a.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course, which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.