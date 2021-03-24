Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton assisted St Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray at the 2nd Annual St. Clair County Cattlemen's Rodeo in Odenville on March 13.
Springville installed “Safe Zone” parking spaces at the Springville Police Department. The “Safe Zone” parking spaces will be well lit and have video monitoring. These are commonly used for people to safely exchange items that they buy or sell online.
SHS 10th grade English students celebrated the Ides of March and Julius Caesar with character readings for the week of March 21.
SES students celebrated Spring Break with a Glow Party on Friday, March 19.
The Springville and Argo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members provided Shelter Operations and were available should the need arise to assist Springville and Argo Fire and Police departments with storm response on March 16 for the severe weather outbreak. If you are interested in joining the CERT Team contact Director, Janet McCown at janetmccown@windstream.net. The next training class for Springville and Argo will be held this summer.
Springville Middle School is hosting the Springville Classic Golf Tournament on May 8 at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course in Pinson, Alabama to benefit SMS students. Cost is S400 per team. Registration is at www.sccboe.org/sms
Homestead Hollow will hold its annual Spring Arts & Crafts Festival 2021 on May 14 through 16. www.homesteadhollow.com
Due to an increase in COVID -19 cases, all City of Springville offices are temporarily closed to "walk-in," public interaction. If you need to speak with someone at City Hall, please call or send an email. Email addresses for Department Heads can be found on the City Website at www.cityofspringville.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights from 6 - 8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed for the 2020 Season. The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Youth Cheerleading Registration will be held March 1 - 31 online at springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville Library
Due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Springville Public Library and other city offices have temporarily closed all lobbies to in-person visitors.
The library will continue to provide curbside pickup every weekday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Request your items online or by phone 205-467-2339. Unsure what to request? Ask for a mystery bag!
To browse online, log on with your library card number, using the last four digits as your password.
https://springvilleal.booksys.net/.../springville/index.html
Audiobooks and eBooks can be borrowed online through the Camellia Net Digital Library by downloading the Libby app or visiting https://camellia.overdrive.com.
Join the Springville Storytime group for children's virtual programming!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/splstorytime
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
