Stopwatch Urgent Care located at 110 Legacy Park Way, Springville, AL 35146 offers COVID-19 testing. They offer car side testing. All you have to do is call at (205) 719-1000 when you arrive and the team will come out and assist you.
Springville Pastors, Larry Adams of Mt Zion Baptist Church and Mike Ennis of Faith Community Fellowship, Springville Campus held a unity service on May 31st to pray over the community and nation.
Planning is underway for preservation and enhancements at Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve in Springville adjacent to Homestead Hollow. The Nature Preserve is in the process of seeking community input through surveys and meetings.
Homestead Hollow held their 4th Annual Loedown Car and Bike Show on June 5th through 7th.The Loedown hosted unique vehicles, live music, and more. Visit the Homestead Hollow website for more details. www.homesteadhollow.com
Springville First UMC Church is hosting “Cooking Under Pressure,” an Instapot, electric pressure cooker workshop on June 11 at 3:00p.m.. The cost is $15 per person. Call the St. Clair Extension Office to register at (205) 338-9416.
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website. http://www.springvillealabama.org
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be open June 6 from 10am-7pm. Admission is $2 per person. Social distancing applies when not actively using the splash pad. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Summer Basketball is taking online registration until June 28 at springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville youth tackle football is now registering players at Springvilleparksandrec.com. If you have any questions contact Rick Hopkins at rhopkins@cityofspringville.com.
Springville Library
During COVID-19 Pandemic the Library will be closed. The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
The Library is offering several additional online opportunities until they reopen.
www.springvillealabama.org/library
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
