Stopwatch Urgent Care located at 110 Legacy Park Way, Springville, AL 35146 offers COVID-19 testing. They offer car side testing. All you have to do is call at (205) 719-1000 when you arrive and the team will come out and assist you.
Sarah Belle Ladner of Girls Scouts Troop 827 and Argo Hardware donated Girl Scout cookies to the Springville Police Department. And Allison Cotton, a Springville Middle School student, donated a cake to the Springville Police Department to show appreciation for law enforcement on April 29.
Springville First UMC Church is hosting “Cooking Under Pressure,” an Instapot electric pressure cooker workshop on Thursday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m.. The cost is $15 per person. Call the St. Clair Extension Office to register at 205-338-9416.
Mayor Isley signed an executive order on April 2 and issued a citywide 24 hour city-wide curfew to stop the spread of the Corona Virus. Isley has directed the Springville Police Department to criminally charge any citizen who is noncompliant. The executive order does not mean that individuals cannot be outside during a particular period of time, but instead, it orders people to remain within their residence unless it is essential that they venture out.The executive order states that non-work related groups of 10-or more are now prohibited even in public places such as public facilities, public parks and sidewalks. Other than for travel to perform essential tasks, people are ordered to stay home and remain isolated during the curfew.
The City of Springville offers a daily COVID-19 Pandemic report on the city’s website at springvillealabama.org
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website at springvillealabama.org
Several Springville businesses are offering early hours for Seniors amid the COVID-19 Pandemic:
Walmart is offering the first hour of business on Tuesday for Seniors to shop. Dollar General is offering the first hour of business everyday for Seniors to shop.
Springville Parks and Recreation
As a reminder, the following are CLOSED: Playgrounds, Park Bathrooms, pick ups games/organized sport. Please practice caution with using courts and fields (soccer/baseball/tennis/pickleball) and only use with your own household
Walking track will remain open
Summer/Fall Cheerleading Registration is available online at springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville youth tackle football is now accepting head coaches applications. If you are interested in serving the great city of Springville. Go to Springvilleparksandrec.com and click the 'Account' link in the menu to set up your account then fill out your application. If you have any questions contact Rick Hopkins at rhopkins@cityofspringville.com | 205-467-0265.
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be CLOSED until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
During COVID-19 Pandemic the Library will be closed. The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
The Library is offering several additional online opportunities until they reopen at springvillealabama.org/library
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
