The Springville Public Library hosted the 1st Annual Seed Exchange where beginning and experienced gardeners swapped seeds on February 15th.
The Springville Public Library hosted U.A.B. Science in Motion for an introduction to microscopes workshop on February 19th.
Congratulations to SHS seniors, Football players Nick Giangrosso (McPherson) and Kobye Payton (Huntingdon) on their scholarship awards for Signing Day on February 21st.
The Springville Community supported the SHS Tigers Basketball team at JSU on February 19th as they closed out their season with a finish in the AHSAA Elite Eight Tournament.
Congratulations to SHS Wrestler, Trent Gilham for placing 3rd in the AHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.
City of Springville
The Springville Police Department announced that Text Messaging for 911 Services are now active in St. Clair County.
Springville Schools
The 61st annual Miss Springville pageant will be held on March 14, 2020 at SHS.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The new Parks and Recreation website is up and running. This will be your one stop shop for reserving facilities such as our Splash Pad Pavilions and VFW. You can also register for sports, view schedules, and learn more about what we offer here at Springville Parks and Recreation.
http://www.springvilleparksandrec.com/
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be CLOSED until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
Feb. 20, 27 – Preschool Storytime – Meets in the annex, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. , 21, 28 – Chair Yoga by Nancy – Now meeting on Fridays! Main library, 11:00 a.m.*
*Registration requested
ACT Prep – For St. Clair County Students. Registration is currently full; visit the library annex for course and waiting list information.
The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at (205) 467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6:00PM - Dinner, 7:00PM - Worship/Large Group, 8:15PM - Small Groups. Located at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama.Call (205) 467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes. http://griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.. Contact (205) 467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course which is open to the public. The course includes 2 hour classroom training and 2 hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6pm - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, (205) 253-1368 or at https://www.facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.