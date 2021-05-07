SHS has been named among the U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools in America, placing the school in the top 10% of High Schools in Alabama.
The SHS Key Club participated in the State Convention on April 25 - 27. The SHS Key Club was awarded: 1st Place - Single Best Service Project; 1st Place - Major Emphasis Service Project; Diamond Achievement Award; Governor’s Award, Mrs. Humphrey. The Newly elected officers are Elaine Bryan, Secretary; Alanna Howard, Lt. Gov.; Mya Owenby, Lt. Gov.; Shannon Lee, Outgoing Governor and Scholarship Recipient.
The SHS Track & Field Team has 10 athletes competing in the AHSAA State Tournament on April 29 through May 1 in Gulf Shores, AL. Congratulations to Beth Ann Tucker, winner of the 1600m and 3200m at Sectionals with a sectional record time of 11:26. She scored a total of 27and 1/4 points out of our 48 points.
Rocky Jonio and Brock Bowers took 10th place at the Alabama BASS Nation High School Fishing tournament at Lake Guntersville on April 11.
Springville Nutrition treated teachers at Springville Elementary with free, healthy drinks on April 28.
Springville Middle School is hosting the Springville Classic Golf Tournament on May 8 at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course in Pinson, Alabama to benefit SMS students. Cost is 400 per team. Registration is at www.sccboe.org/sms
Homestead Hollow will hold its annual Spring Arts & Crafts Festival 2021 on May 14 through 16 www.homesteadhollow.com
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a Grief Share group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6 -8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed for the 2020 Season. The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Season Pass option for the Splash Pad. The first member is $20 and each additional member on your pass is $10. This is valid for the entire season and you can come as much as you like all summer long.
To purchase, go to springvilleparksandrec.com, login or create an account, and on the lower right side you will see season pass where you can purchase your pass for the 2021 season. All you have to bring to the splash pad is your ID for admission.
*3 & under are free and do not require pass **Anyone ages 4+ who enters the gates needs a pass
Youth Flag Football is holding registration through May 15 online at springvilleparksandrec.com.
Ages: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U; Cost is $100; Games are on Sundays after 5 p.m.
Springville Library
The library is now open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
Tails and Tales Summer Reading Registration for ALL AGES begins May 18th.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice. Check out their Facebook page for online activities at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
