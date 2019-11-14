The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Isley, City Council members, Frank Waid, Lonnie Wadsworth, The Choppin Block and so many others served and attended the dinner to honor Springville Veterans for their service at the Veterans Dinner hosted by The Choppin Block on November 6.
The SHS wrestling team begins the 2019-2020 season ranked in the top 10 preseason poll for Class 1A-5A (team). And on October 24-27 Springville wrestlers, Ian Orr and Trent Gilham, competed in Iowa for the USA Wrestling PreSeason Nationals.
The SHS Journalism class received a very generous grant from Springville Walmart to purchase two new computers that will be used to continue to produce broadcasts and the SHS newspaper.
SHS Key Club finished up their "Socktober" campaign and collected over 1,000 pairs of socks for local homeless shelters.
Springville Events
Springville’s Third Thursday Holiday Open House will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21. Come shop local in Springville.
Movies in the Park, “Polar Express” is set for Friday, Nov. 22 at Big Springs Park.
The Annual Springville Christmas Parade is Dec. 14, themed, “Christmas in Whoville”.
Mayor William “Butch” Isley and the Springville City Council have lauched an online survey to shape the future of Springville. Go to www.springvillealabama.org and sign up to participate
Springville Schools
2019 SHS Alumni Basketball Games, Nov. 10 on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Springville High School.
Congratulations to Isaac Keith, the winner of two tickets to the Alabama LSU football game with proceeds of the raffle going to SHS principal, Mr. Winslett.
Congratulations to the SHS Tiger Marching Band for placing 3rd, Division 5A at the State Tournament.
The Springville High School Key Club members are taking orders for red, Alabama grown poinsettias that will be delivered between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14. The students are raising money for several different local charities and State convention expenses. The plants come in the following sizes and prices: 6 inch-$10, 8 inch-$15, 10 inch- $20. Orders and money are due by Oct. 31. Please contact Mrs. Umphrey or a SHS Key Club member to order yours today! Cash or Check accepted.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org
Springville Library
Nov. 16 – Genealogy with Kathy Burttram, main library, 10:30 a.m.*
Nov. 16 – American Girl Crafting Club – WellieWishers – annex, 11 a.m.*
Nov. 19 – Music & Movement – Approx. ages 3-7, annex, 10:30 a.m.*
Nov. 20 – Puzzles at the Library – Relax with a puzzle in the main library
Nov. 21 – Preschool Story Time – annex, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 23 – Chair Yoga by Nancy – main library, 11:30 a.m.*
Nov. 26 - Lego Builders Drop-In - 4:30-5:30 in the annex.
Dec. 3 – LSTA Open House – Tuesday, December 3rd, 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
*Registration requested
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Nov 19: Knitting with Casey 10 a.m.
Nov 21: Metro Diner and Aldi outing 10 a.m.
Nov 27: Thanksgiving Party 10 a.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course, which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.