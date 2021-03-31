Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey educated the Springville community on the storm shelters available in Springville and managed by the Springville and Argo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members for the severe weather outbreak on March 25.
The Shelters are located at: 585 Village Springs Rd. adjacent to the Ballpark, 370 Springville Station Blvd adjacent to Walmart and 210 Walker Dr. adjacent to City Hall.
Springville Walmart presented Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton and the Springville Police Department with a Community Grant for $5,000 on March 25 in support of local law enforcement.
The SMS Baseball Team won the St Clair County Baseball Tournament on March 20.
As the Library slowly re-opens to the public, the Preschool Storytime hosted The Enchanted Princesses on March 26. Registration is required for future events, call the children's annex directly at 205-467-7261.
Springville Middle School is hosting the Springville Classic Golf Tournament on May 8 at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course in Pinson, Alabama to benefit SMS students. Cost is $400 per team. Registration is at www.sccboe.org/sms
Homestead Hollow will hold its annual Spring Arts & Crafts Festival 2021 on May 14 through 16. www.homesteadhollow.com
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a Grief Share group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed for the 2020 Season. The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Youth Cheerleading Registration will be held March 1st - 31st online at springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville Library
Beginning Monday, March 15, the library will be open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice. Check out their Facebook page for online activities at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.