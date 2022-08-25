Springville Elementary students in Mrs Key’s fifth grade math classes reviewed place value with a building challenge on August 17.
The Springville High School 5A Region 6 Football Team competes in their first game of the season against Etowah High School on August 18. Springville Football Coach Jon Clements was interviewed by Mike Raita for The River Sports Network at Argo Hardware on August 17 to discuss the game against Etowah.
Springville High School Principal, Dr. Moore, posed with foreign exchange students that will study this year at SHS. From left to right: Spain, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, and Mexico.
The Springville Senior Center had a lunch outing on August 12 at Charlie B’s Restaurant in Oneonta.
The Springville Senior Center will host Elvis and the Blue Suedes for a Sock Hop on August 27 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. at Big Springs Park. The Sock Hop will include live music, classic cars, popsicles and more.
The Springville Fire Department will be conducting a Firefighter I/II Recruit School beginning on August 29. The Recruit School meets all certification requirements of the Alabama Fire College and Personnel Standards Commission and is open to candidates employed by a fire department in Alabama.
Springville High School Football Team Schedule — 5A — Region 6
Fri, 8/26 VS Mortimer Jordan 7 pm
Fri, 9/2 at Leeds, 7 pm
Fri, 9/9 VS Southside, Gadsden, 7 pm
Fri, 9/16 at Alexandria, 7 pm
Fri, 9/23 VS Oneonta, 7 pm
Fri, 9/30 at Moody, 7 pm
Fri, 10/7 VS, Lincoln, 7 pm
Fri, 10/21 VS Saint Clair County7 pm
Fri, 10/28 at Pell City, 7 pm
Springville Parks & Recreation
Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday: 1 a.m.-5 p.m.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8 p.m., Sunday: 5-7 p.m.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free), Season Passes available
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
8/25 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
8/26 Beginner Yoga 11:15 a.m.
8/30 Pinkhill Organics 9:30 a.m.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.