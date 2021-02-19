Congratulations to Springville Indoor Track Runner, Beth Ann Tucker for finishing 2nd in the 2-mile race at the indoor AHSAA Indoor State Meet. She ran a personal record, by running an 11:18.
The Springville Anglers Fishing Team participated in a cold, rainy Airport Marine Bass Fishing Tournament at Lake Jordan near Wetumpka on Feb. 6 with Angler Chase Parnell pictured with a nice catch.
Officer Ron Jones, Cpl Brandon Keith and Officer Jake Schramm, of the Springville and Argo Police Departments took time for a basketball game with local teens at One Eighty Church on Feb. 10.
Congratulations to the SHS wrestling team members that qualified for State: Chase Campbell, Ian Orr, Trent Gilliam, Christopher Hyatt, C.J. Williams, and Payton Splawn.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol CAP-126 awarded three promotions so far in February: Congratulations to Cadet Ethan Lackey for his completion of the Curry Achievement and his promotion to Cadet Airman. Congratulations to Cadet Trinity Nowlin on completing her Feik Achievement Award and for being promoted to C/SrA. Congratulations to Cadet Hadley Carr for completing the Curry Achievement and his promotion to Cadet Airman.
Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, all City of Springville offices are temporarily closed to "walk-in," public interaction. If you need to speak with someone at City Hall, please call or send an email. Email addresses for Department Heads can be found on our City Website at www.cityofspringville.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is Hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Spring class begins Tuesdays, March 2 9:30-11 a.m. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. Go to http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed for the 2020 Season. The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
Due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Springville Public Library and other city offices have temporarily closed all lobbies to in-person visitors.
The library will continue to provide curbside pickup every weekday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Request your items online or by phone 205-467-2339. Unsure what to request? Ask for a mystery bag.
To browse online, log on with your library card number, using the last four digits as your password.
https://springvilleal.booksys.net/.../springville/index.html
Audiobooks and eBooks can be borrowed online through the Camellia Net Digital Library by downloading the Libby app or visiting https://camellia.overdrive.com.
Join the Springville Storytime group for children's virtual programming!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/splstorytime
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic until further notice.
The Senior Center in cooperation with the Alabama Extension will offer free Zoom Tutorial Classes online, December 16th from 10 a.m. until noon. Registration is required at www.aces.edu/go/ZoomSCCMG
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
