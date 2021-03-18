Ms. Forsyth, Ms. Gasque and Ms. Teel participated in training and professional development on March 4 for the A+ College Ready Individual Training and Incentive Program. SHS will offer 3 new AP courses for the 2021-22 school year; AP Psychology, AP Spanish Language and AP 2D Art Design.
On March 9 Springville Elementary first grade students had a Virtual Weather Lesson from ABC 3340 Weatherman, James Spann.
On March 8th SHS Senior Bennett Patterson signed to play Volleyball at Southern Union College. Bennett was on the St Clair County, All-County Team and was named Offensive Player of the Year. She also plays basketball at SHS.
March 8 Pearson Baldwin, Springville Senior Quarterback, signed to play football at Jacksonville State University. Pearson is a two-time St. Clair County Offensive MVP and he was a member of the 2020 All Region Team. He also plays basketball and baseball for the SHS Tigers.
Springville Middle School is hosting the Springville Classic Golf Tournament on May 8 at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course in Pinson, Alabama to benefit SMS students. Cost is S400 per team. Registration is at www.sccboe.org/sms
Homestead Hollow will hold its annual Spring Arts & Crafts Festival 2021 on May 14 through 16.
Due to an increase in COVID -19 cases, all City of Springville offices are temporarily closed to "walk-in," public interaction. If you need to speak with someone at City Hall, please call or send an email. Email addresses for Department Heads can be found on our City Website at www.cityofspringville.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is Hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Spring class begins Tuesdays, March 2nd 9:30-11am. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. Go to http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed for the 2020 Season. The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Youth Cheerleading Registration will be held March 1 through 31 online at springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville Library
Due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Springville Public Library and other city offices have temporarily closed all lobbies to in-person visitors.
The library will continue to provide curbside pickup every weekday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Request your items online or by phone 205-467-2339. Unsure what to request? Ask for a mystery bag.
To browse online, log on with your library card number, using the last four digits as your password.
https://springvilleal.booksys.net/.../springville/index.html
Audiobooks and eBooks can be borrowed online through the Camellia Net Digital Library by downloading the Libby app or visiting https://camellia.overdrive.com.
Join the Springville Storytime group for children's virtual programming.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/splstorytime
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.